2023 Cadillac Escalade V revealed with V8 power and bold looks

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Cadillac released the first images of its new Escalade V on Friday ahead of the SUV's official launch this spring. We don't have any powertrain details or performance specs right now -- heck, we don't even have a full photo of the interior -- but there's still a lot to talk about with Cadillac's big, bad V.

For starters, we know the Escalade V will have V8 power; it's expected to use the same supercharged 6.2-liter engine as the new CT5-V Blackwing. In the sedan, this V8 produces a massive 668 horsepower and 649 pound-feet of torque, so we're hoping for similar numbers in the Escalade V. A 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive will be part of the package, as well.

We expect Cadillac will make some updates to the Escalade's adaptive air suspension and Magnetic Ride Control dampers, helping to give this big boy better composure while cornering. It's possible that Cadillac will also tweak the steering ratio, and larger brakes will almost certainly be offered, as well.

Visually, the V isn't a huge departure from the standard Escalade and we think it looks great. The mesh grille is a nice touch, as are the pronounced rear diffuser and huge quad exhaust tips. The base Escalade rides on 22-inch wheels, and the V should do the same, albeit with stickier tires.

"More information about the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series, including full vehicle specs, will be revealed in spring 2022," the company said in a statement. Stay tuned.