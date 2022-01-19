Stellantis CEO punches back at electrification mandates, policies

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares issued remarks during a joint interview with various European newspapers Wednesday that express displeasure over a waterfall of electrification and emissions regulations. "What is clear is that electrification is a technology chosen by politicians, not by industry," Tavares told European newspapers, according to Automotive News.

The statement appears to punch back at the weight numerous governments put behind EVs and batteries as the solution to drive down emissions in the transportation sector. Following his statement, he said automakers actually have better ways to drive down emissions that cost less than electric vehicles and batteries. Specifically, he pointed to hybrid vehicles, which he said create returns on fewer emissions compared to EVs.

"Given the current European energy mix, an electric car needs to drive 70,000 kilometres (44,000 miles) to compensate for the carbon footprint of manufacturing the battery," he said. Indeed, battery manufacturing is a significant source of emissions. While an EV does not produce tailpipe emissions, each EV comes with its own carbon footprint. Automakers are working to clean up supply chains and to source elements ethically and responsibly, at that.

Stellantis did not immediately return a request for comment on Tavares' remarks, but they come at a pivotal point for the automaker. An EV push is on the way for every brand Stellantis oversees, including the major divisions in North America. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram are all planning to roll out their first EVs in the next few years.