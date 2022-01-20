2023 Toyota Sequoia set for reveal next week

Toyota

It seemed likely that Toyota's teaser image from earlier this week was a first look at a new Sequoia, and that's exactly what it turned out to be. On Thursday, the carmaker issued another teaser of a new three-row SUV and officially said a new Sequoia is on the way. Yes, Toyota still makes the hulking three-row SUV, and it's spent years without any serious updates. Just like the Tundra until recently, actually.

The latest Tundra likely offers a good look at the new SUV coming, since the Sequoia shares a platform. Expect the truck's powertrains and overall design to make its way to this new model. That should mean V6 power is in, and V8 engines are out. The Tundra rocks either a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, or a hybrid option. The electrified V6 makes 437 hp and 583 lb-ft in the new Tundra.

Like the Tundra, the Sequoia should also get a massive interior design overall in the process. Expect the latest tech, big screens and more amenities than ever as the hulking SUV returns. As for the exterior design, that's a mystery still with just a couple close-up shots of the SUV's rear end. The taillights do remind me of the new Land Cruiser a touch, though. We won't get a new Land Cruiser, however, but we will get a rebadged version of it via Lexus.

We'll get to see the new SUV in full on Jan. 25, and we'll bring you the latest as we learn it.