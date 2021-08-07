2021 Chevy Corvette, Genesis GV70, Acura NSX Type S and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello and welcome to the first week in review of August! This week started off with quite a few great cars our editors drove, and plenty of big news. So scroll down below to check it all out, or press play above to grab a video recap of the past week.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin drove this mighty blue 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and discovered it's unlike anything else on the road.

Click here to read our 2021 Chevy Corvette Stingray review.

As Lexus did to the Germans decades ago, Genesis seems to be doing the same thing to Lexus right now. Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2022 Genesis GV70 and said it's so knockout good that it has a very good shot at dethroning the segment's current top dogs.

Click here to read our 2022 Genesis GV70 first drive review.

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens got the first crack at the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. This car will have ATS-V fans forgetting all about that car.

Click here to read our 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing first drive review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Genesis GV70: Exceptional in every way

Come along as Craig takes you all for a ride in the 2022 Genesis GV70.