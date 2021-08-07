2021 Chevy Corvette, Genesis GV70, Acura NSX Type S and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello and welcome to the first week in review of August! This week started off with quite a few great cars our editors drove, and plenty of big news. So scroll down below to check it all out, or press play above to grab a video recap of the past week.
Top reviews
2021 Chevy Corvette Stingray turns heads, snaps necksSee all photos
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin drove this mighty blue 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and discovered it's unlike anything else on the road.
Click here to read our 2021 Chevy Corvette Stingray review.
2022 Genesis GV70: Fresh heirSee all photos
As Lexus did to the Germans decades ago, Genesis seems to be doing the same thing to Lexus right now. Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2022 Genesis GV70 and said it's so knockout good that it has a very good shot at dethroning the segment's current top dogs.
Click here to read our 2022 Genesis GV70 first drive review.
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing brightens up a Virginia daySee all photos
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens got the first crack at the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. This car will have ATS-V fans forgetting all about that car.
Click here to read our 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing first drive review.
Top news
- Acura NSX Type YES: The Japanese supercar is in for a Type S variant, but the higher performing model means NSX production is coming to a close.
- A bigger Toyota Highlander: The brand may be working on a Grand Highlander with more third-row room to appease SUV-hungry car buyers.
- Biden's EV goal: The president signed an executive order aiming for 50% of new cars sold in the US to be EVs by 2030.
- We test Ford's BlueCruise: The automaker's hands-free driving system works pretty much as advertised.
- A Dodge plug-in hybrid's coming: The brand will introduce a PHEV next year, and a Jeep EV of some sort isn't far behind.
- 2022 VW Tiguan gets a price: The updated SUV will start at $27,190.
New Type S performance variant will be the Acura NSX's last hurrahSee all photos
Top videos
Come along as Craig takes you all for a ride in the 2022 Genesis GV70.