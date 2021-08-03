/>
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing brightens up a Virginia day

The Blackwing is something special, even standing still.

Tim Stevens
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
This is the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, the company's most track-ready sedan ever. 

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
It is the rare car that is as comfortable on the track as it is on the street. 

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
At the heart is a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that produces a whopping 472 horsepower. 

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
That power goes exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission by default. 

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
A 10-speed auto is also available and the interior is just as well appointed as it is on any other CT4.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
What's unlike the normal CT4? That big ol' spoiler on the back, for starters. 

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
These aero strakes on the front are quite aggressive, as well, producing more downforce than any other production Cadillac.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
The result? A car that absolutely kills at Virginia International Raceway.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
And it's just as smooth on the road, too.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
It's the rare, complete package. 

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
