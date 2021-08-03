2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing brightens up a Virginia day

The Blackwing is something special, even standing still.
This is the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, the company's most track-ready sedan ever.
It is the rare car that is as comfortable on the track as it is on the street.
At the heart is a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that produces a whopping 472 horsepower.
That power goes exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission by default.
A 10-speed auto is also available and the interior is just as well appointed as it is on any other CT4.
What's unlike the normal CT4? That big ol' spoiler on the back, for starters.
These aero strakes on the front are quite aggressive, as well, producing more downforce than any other production Cadillac.
The result? A car that absolutely kills at Virginia International Raceway.
And it's just as smooth on the road, too.
It's the rare, complete package.