New Type S performance variant will be the Acura NSX's last hurrah

350 units of the Type S will be built to mark the NSX's final model year.
Acura will debut a high-performance Type S version of the NSX at Monterey Car Week.
It will have more power, quicker acceleration and better handling capabilities.
The Type S will also have new styling elements like redesigned bumpers and wheels.
The new Type S will be the first time an NSX Type S has been sold outside of Japan.
Only 350 will be built, with 300 coming to the US.
The 2022 Type S will mark the NSX's final model year.