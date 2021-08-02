/>
New Type S performance variant will be the Acura NSX's last hurrah

350 units of the Type S will be built to mark the NSX's final model year.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2022-acura-nsx-type-s-teaser-111
1 of 6 Acura

Acura will debut a high-performance Type S version of the NSX at Monterey Car Week.

2022-acura-nsx-type-s-teaser-113
2 of 6 Acura

It will have more power, quicker acceleration and better handling capabilities.

2022-acura-nsx-type-s-teaser-112
3 of 6 Acura

The Type S will also have new styling elements like redesigned bumpers and wheels.

2022-acura-nsx-type-s-teaser-110
4 of 6 Acura

The new Type S will be the first time an NSX Type S has been sold outside of Japan.

2022-acura-nsx-type-s-teaser-114
5 of 6 Acura

Only 350 will be built, with 300 coming to the US.

2022-acura-nsx-type-s-teaser-115
6 of 6 Acura

The 2022 Type S will mark the NSX's final model year.

