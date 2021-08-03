VW announces pricing for the refreshed 2022 Tiguan SUV

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Volkswagen's popular Tiguan crossover recently debuted a refresh for the 2022 model year, and it's looking better than ever, thanks to slightly updated styling and some new tech. While we've known all about the refresh and everything it entails since way back in May, we didn't know how much the new Tiguan would cost. Now, though, thanks to an announcement made on Tuesday by VW, we do.

The 2022 VW Tiguan will be available in four different trim levels, each powered by an identical 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces a healthy-if-not-thrilling 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. The base S trim with front-wheel drive will start at $27,190, including VW's $1,195 destination charge. The all-wheel drive 4Motion version goes up to $28,690

From there, things only go up, as you'd expect, with the top-tier SEL R-Line model going for $37,790 with standard all-wheel drive. With that top trim, you get 20-inch wheels, an illuminated line in the grille, adaptive LED headlights and VW's 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro dash, among other nice-to-have features.

If you go for any trim other than the base S model, you get Volkswagen's IQ Drive advanced driver-assistance suite as standard equipment. That's not bad, considering it comes with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic alert, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control as well as VW's Travel Assist and Emergency Assist systems.

VW expects the 2022 Tiguan to hit US dealers in the third quarter of 2021.