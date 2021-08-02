High-performance Acura NSX Type S will debut at Monterey Car Week

Enlarge Image Acura

The 2022 model year will be the last one for Acura's hybrid NSX supercar, and the brand is giving it a worthy send-off in the form of a limited-run, high-performance Type S model, which it teased for the first time on Monday ahead of a full debut at Monterey Car Week.

From the teasers we can see that the Type S will have redesigned front and rear bumpers, new wheels, dark exterior trim and a Type S logo on the rear quarter panel. We can see the rear end the best, which has more angular air intakes and a much larger diffuser. The sculpted engine cover has a new red finish, too. There are no interior photos besides a shot of the numbered plaque, but expect more carbon-fiber trim and maybe some sportier seats.

While we don't have many performance details yet, Acura says the NSX's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and its hybrid and all-wheel-drive systems have been upgraded to have more power and quicker acceleration. Acura also promises the NSX Type S will have improved handling and a "more emotional" driving experience. The regular NSX makes 573 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque, so the Type S should produce upwards of 600 hp and 500 lb.-ft.

Only 350 units of the Type S will be produced globally, with 300 of those coming to the US. This is the first time that an NSX Type S has been sold in America, with Type S versions of the previous generation being limited to Japan only. As it stands the second-gen NSX is already a rare bird, with around 2,500 sold globally since its launch in 2016, over 1,500 of which came to the US. We'll get full details, specs and pricing on the new NSX Type S when it's revealed on Aug. 12.