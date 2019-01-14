2020 Toyota Supra officially revealed at Detroit Auto Show

After seeing concepts, studying leaked images and driving a camouflaged prototype, we finally saw the all-new 2020 Toyota Supra make its world debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The fifth generation of the Japanese sports car legend arrives following a two-decade hiatus from US showrooms thanks in large part to a tie-up with BMW.

Toyota repeated what it did with Subaru for the 86, working with BMW to make the new Supra a reality. It uses the same drivetrain and platform hardware as the 2019 Z4, but unlike the Subaru BRZ and 86 clones, the Supra has its own distinct look and performance tuning by Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsports division. In fact, Toyota says that after agreeing on the 97.2-inch wheelbase, width and A-pillar locations in mid-2014, the two sides went their separate ways and did their own things.

Fittingly, BMW brought inline six-cylinder know-how to the collaboration, which is what powered all previous Supras. In the new car, a turbocharged 3.0-liter with 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque drives the rear wheels through a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. It'll hit 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

Enlarge Image Toyota

What about a manual gearbox? Disappointingly, one won't be available at launch, but Toyota engineers did say during the prototype drive that a three-pedal version is theoretically possible down the road. If you're a hardcore enthusiast wanting a manual Supra, send your letter demanding one to Toyota now.

Helping the 3,397-pound Supra handle are 50:50 distribution and lower center of gravity compared to the 86. The double-joint front strut and the multilink rear suspension features standard adaptive dampers, aluminum control arms which shave unsprung weight and Brembo four-piston front brake calipers. All Supras also get a torque vectoring rear differential and ride on staggered 19-inch Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires (255/35 front, 275/35 rear) wrapped around forged wheels.

The design, previewed by the FT-1 Concept, clearly borrows inspiration from the fourth-gen Supra for the front fascia, curvaceous long hood line and integrated arching rear spoiler. The double-bubble roof comes from the 2000 GT and the big rear haunches give it a tougher stance. Whether the faux hood and door vents are visual pluses comes down to personal preference. Available paint choices include white, black, silver, blue, red, yellow and matte gray.

A two-seater cabin is a deviation from Supras of old that all had backseats. It features a high-definition digital instrument cluster and supportive Alcantara sport seats in base 3.0 models, while top 3.0 Premium versions get heated leather ones.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Infotainment equipment consists of a 6.5-inch center display and a console rotary controller shared with BMW's iDrive interface. Base cars can have navigation and a 12-speaker JBL audio system equipped for an additional $2,460. An upgraded 8.8-inch touchscreen comes on 3.0 Premium cars with navigation, JBL sound, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless phone charging pad. As in BMW products, Android Auto isn't supported.

On the safety tech front, all Supras get forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning and road sign assist. The 3.0 Premium also receives a head-up display. For an additional $1,195, a Driver Assist Package adds adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and parking sensors to both trim levels.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

The 2020 Toyota Supra goes on sale this summer with a base price of $50,920, including $930 for destination. The 3.0 Premium begins at $54,920, while the first 1,500 units built for the US will be Launch Edition cars with special design touches and numbered carbon fiber dash plaques. The Supra Launch Edition wears a $56,180 price tag.