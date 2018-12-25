Driver's aids extra: Checking the iDrive system in the 2018 BMW X1
Welcome to a deep dive into the technology of the 2018 BMW X1.
Now, This is the least expensive way to get into a [UNKNOWN].
It starts in just under $24,000.
But some of the technology that will reflect that bargain basement price.
We'll get into that in a minute, but for now let's start with the eye drive system.
Here', we've got standard 6.5 inche screen.
Although you can't pony up for a larger 8 inch screen.
You can control it either by touch, or from the little dial down here in the center console.
This dial is surrounded by some redundant buttons.
I really like using the dial rather than the touchscreen because I feel like I don't have to take my eyes off the road quite so much.
The home screen is divided into five tiles.
Actually six here because we have the optional navigation.
Media and radio is probably what you're gonna use the most.
Here's where you can choose either from your presets, satellite radio, regular terrestrial radio, a CD.
Yes, there is a CD player in here.
Bluetooth or USB You can also go ahead and connect you phone via bluetooth from this menu.
Moving on to communication, once you connect your phone here is where you can find all of your contacts and basically your phone functions and again another place to connect a new device.
Now, in navigation you know, the graphics are really nothing write anymore but they are not terrible they get the job done, when you want to enter a new destination you have a couple of different options.
Now it's going to default into this, here we go, let's get to it.
Going to default into this dial which is a little bit slow.
But you can choose to have it done by your voice or you can just click on this little keyboard right here and you'll get a regular The other keyboard.
I also have a point of interest that includes a keyword search.
So if I know that I want ice cream.
But I'm not sure where the nearest ice cream parlour is, I can go ahead and put that in there and check it out, Scoops Ice Cream Redwood City.
Connected drive is, well look at that, another place to manage your mobile devices and connect your phone.
There seems to be lot of places for you to do that here in IDrive.
In my vehicle [UNKNOWN] here is where you can customize your settings like in your lighting, if you want your interior, if you want your exterior lighting.
But what I really like is under technology [UNKNOWN] you have the sport display which gives you a real time representation of power and [UNKNOWN] I don't know I just [UNKNOWN] And of course in my vehicle, if you scroll into iDrive Settings, mobile devices, check it out.
Another place to connect your phone.
There are many many places to connect your phone in this vehicle.
[UNKNOWN] is gonna big kick out of this.
And then finally you've got a tile for notifications.
So if something is wrong with your car, it will show up in here.
And in terms of driver's aides, that's where this BMW is really liked There is not blind spot monitoring at all.
And if you want lean departure and forward collision warning, that's part of a $700 package and adaptive cruise control is an extra $1,000.
And I can't tell you anything about them because this car doesn't have it.
This nickel and diming really isn't acceptable BMW.
After all manufacturers like Toyota give that stuff to me standard.
