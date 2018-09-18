Toyota Supra prototype looking trippy in camouflage

  • Toyota Supra Prototype
This is the brand-new Toyota Supra!

At least, it's under that camouflage somewhere. Toyota won't fully pull the wraps off until sometime in the first half of 2019.

Here's what we know: a 3.0-liter inline-six engine sourced from BMW that spins the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic. 

And... yeah, that's about it. We don't have a lot of numbers to go with our impressions yet. 

But, if you're wondering how big it is, here's one parked next to a Toyota 86. We bet you thought it'd be bigger!

Sadly a lot of the plastic "vents" you see are fake, and we're definitely a bit curious to see what that beak looks like without the camouflage.

One thing's for sure: that profile looks an awful lot like a BMW Z4. 

But the BMW parts make for a car that's very nice to drive, and Toyota engineers have extensively retuned the thing. 

It's a great drive, both on track and the street. 

And that classic "Supra" script logo? Yep, it's there on the trunk. We can't wait to see it revealed. 

