2020 Hyundai Palisade, Widebody Chargers and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. This week started with some important first drives of the Chevy Silverado HD, Hyundai Palisade and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, and kept going strong with Dodge Charger Widebody debuts, a bunch of BMW news and more.

Here's a look at our most important stories from June 23-29, 2019.

Top reviews

2020 Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai's new three-row SUV has polarizing looks, but great value within. Reviews editor Emme Hall heads to Idaho to take a look at Hyundai's biggest SUV, and finds it to be a super-solid option that's priced lower than the competition.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Mercedes-Benz has long called the GLS-Class the "S-Class of SUVs." That wasn't totally the case with the last-generation model, but as reviews editor Antuan Goodwin finds out this week, the 2020 GLS has all the luxury and tech to truly make it Mercedes' flagship SUV.

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8

Bentley's brand-new Continental GT launches in the United States this fall, and the first model we'll get is the less-powerful V8. But as managing editor Steven Ewing discovers after a drive through Northern California, the less-expensive V8 model is actually the Continental GT to get.

Top news

Fast and Lucy We take a ride in BMW's super-quick EV prototype, codenamed "Lucy," to see how the company's engineers are developing great-driving electric cars.

We take a ride in BMW's super-quick EV prototype, codenamed "Lucy," to see how the company's engineers are developing great-driving electric cars. BMW Vision M Next BMW shows off a sexy, angular concept that previews what an M performance car could look like in the future.

BMW shows off a sexy, angular concept that previews what an M performance car could look like in the future. The most American cars... aren't Cars.com ranked the 15 "most American vehicles," and the results include a number of foreign automakers.

Cars.com ranked the 15 "most American vehicles," and the results include a number of foreign automakers. New Audi Q7 Audi's popular, three-row SUV gets a number of updates for the 2020 model year.

Audi's popular, three-row SUV gets a number of updates for the 2020 model year. Wide Chargers Dodge reveals a new Widebody treatment for the Charger Scat Pack and Hellcat.

Dodge reveals a new Widebody treatment for the Charger Scat Pack and Hellcat. Fast Mustang gets priced Ford has confirmed pricing for the insanely powerful 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500.

Top videos

Tesla Arcade makes in-car gaming fun

Here in the year 2019, Tesla allows you to play video games on the infotainment screen its cars. Even better, you control the game via the Tesla's steering wheel. Let editor-in-chief Tim Stevens show you what's what, here.

The Mercedes-Benz G550 is rugged and cushy

Mercedes' iconic G-Wagen got a major update for 2019, and while it's still the same off-road beast it's always been, reviews editor Jon Wong explains why it's much nicer to drive day to day, too.

2019 Chevy Silverado 2.7T: Turbo tradeoffs

General Motors now offers a turbocharged, four-cylinder engine in its fullsize Silverado truck. The smaller engine should result in improved fuel economy, but as reviews editor Emme Hall explains, the turbo engine might not be the one to get.