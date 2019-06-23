2020 Hyundai Palisade: The bold and the beautiful

By make and model
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is an all-new model for the Korean manufacturer.
The three-row midsized crossover is as handsome as it is spacious.
The Palisade is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine, with 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.
The SUV has seating for seven with the second row captain's chairs or eight if you opt for the bench seat.
Standard kit includes forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, lane-following assist and a rear occupant alert.
Higher trim levels come with Hyundai's Highway Drive Assist that combines adaptive cruise control, lane centering and speed limit adjusting for hands-on-the-wheel driving assistance.
Six different drive modes can change up the drive experience slightly, with Eco, Smart, Comfort, Sport, Snow and AWD Lock at your disposal.
Front-wheel drive Palisades are estimated to return 22 miles per gallon combined, while all-wheel drive versions knock that down slightly.
The inside is full of premium materials and has an upscale feel to it.
The 2020 Palisade comes in below $32,000 to start. Keep scrolling for more photos of this sophisticated SUV.