2020 Hyundai Palisade: The bold and the beautiful

  • 2020 Hyundai Palisade
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is an all-new model for the Korean manufacturer.

Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
1
of 52

The three-row midsized crossover is as handsome as it is spacious.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2
of 52

The Palisade is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine, with 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
3
of 52

The SUV has seating for seven with the second row captain's chairs or eight if you opt for the bench seat.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
4
of 52

Standard kit includes forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, lane-following assist and a rear occupant alert.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 52

Higher trim levels come with Hyundai's Highway Drive Assist that combines adaptive cruise control, lane centering and speed limit adjusting for hands-on-the-wheel driving assistance.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
6
of 52

Six different drive modes can change up the drive experience slightly, with Eco, Smart, Comfort, Sport, Snow and AWD Lock at your disposal.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
7
of 52

Front-wheel drive Palisades are estimated to return 22 miles per gallon combined, while all-wheel drive versions knock that down slightly.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
8
of 52

The inside is full of premium materials and has an upscale feel to it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
9
of 52

The 2020 Palisade comes in below $32,000 to start. Keep scrolling for more photos of this sophisticated SUV.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
10
of 52

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
11
of 52

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
12
of 52

Published:Photo:Hyundai
13
of 52

Published:Photo:Hyundai
14
of 52

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
15
of 52

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
16
of 52

Published:Photo:Hyundai
17
of 52

Published:Photo:Hyundai
18
of 52

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
19
of 52

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
20
of 52

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
21
of 52

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
22
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
23
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
24
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
25
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
26
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
27
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
28
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
29
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
30
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
31
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
32
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
33
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
34
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
35
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
36
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
37
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
38
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
39
of 52

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
40
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
41
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
42
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
43
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
44
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
45
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
46
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
47
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
48
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
49
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
50
of 52
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
51
of 52

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
52
of 52
