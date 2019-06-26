Audi is making big changes to the Q7 SUV and it's looking better than ever

Enlarge Image Audi

Audi's A7 is starting to feel a little long in the tooth, especially when compared to newer SUVs from the brand like the Q8. Audi's not dumb, so it's been cooking up a visual and technological refresh for its biggest family hauler, which it announced on Wednesday.

Aesthetically, the biggest change is to the front end. The Q7 now more closely resembles its more expensive but smaller sibling, the Q8. That front end is going to work its way across the whole of the Audi SUV range, whether you like it or not.

Next, the rest of the body manages to look more chiseled and refined. The Q7 has never really been the most handsome vehicle in its class, but it's now starting to get to a point where it can give the BMW X5/X7 and Porsche Cayenne a run for their money.

Among the more exciting tech upgrades is an electronic active roll stabilization system that can be had as an option. This is made possible thanks to a 48-volt mild hybrid system, similar to what's found on the Q8. Four-wheel steering is also an option, as is adaptive air suspension -- though that becomes standard equipment on seven-seater models.

Inside the cabin, things are typical Audi, which is to say gorgeous and well thought out. The Q7's interior looks an awful lot like the Q8, albeit roomier, according to Audi's press release. Materials look to also follow the typical Audi tradition of quality and frankly, it looks like a lovely place to spend time.

Audi hasn't made mention of what the new Q7 will cost, or when we'll see it in dealer showrooms here in the US, but we know that it will go on sale in Europe in mid-September of 2019.

Now playing: Watch this: The 2020 Audi R8 V10 Performance is a little bit different,...