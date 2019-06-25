2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe: Less power, but more fun

  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8

The Bentley Continental GT is a stunning grand tourer.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Caption:Photo:James Lipman/Bentley
1
of 37

And it's arguably at its best with a V8 engine under the hood.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:James Lipman/Bentley
2
of 37

The V8-powered Continental GT makes 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:James Lipman/Bentley
3
of 37

That's enough to hustle this big boy to 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:James Lipman/Bentley
4
of 37

The W12-powered Continental may make a lot more power, but it's only three-tenths of a second quicker to 60 mph.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:James Lipman/Bentley
5
of 37

The only way to tell a V8 Continental from a W12 is to notice the slightly different tailpipe design.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:James Lipman/Bentley
6
of 37

Otherwise, the two cars are equally beautiful.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:James Lipman/Bentley
7
of 37

The Continental GT V8 Coupe arrives in the US in late 2019.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
8
of 37

The cost of entry? $198,500.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
9
of 37

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
10
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
11
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
12
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
13
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
14
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
15
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
16
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
17
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
18
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
19
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
20
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
21
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
22
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
23
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
24
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
25
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
26
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
27
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
28
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
29
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
30
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
31
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
32
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
33
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
34
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
35
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
36
of 37

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
37
of 37
Now Reading

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe: Less power, but more fun

Up Next

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 Convertible: A delightful droptop

Latest Stories

Audi is making big changes to the Q7 SUV and it's looking better than ever

Audi is making big changes to the Q7 SUV and it's looking better than ever

by
Tesla is developing its own battery cells in secret, report says

Tesla is developing its own battery cells in secret, report says

by
Dodge is teasing us with a widebody SRT Charger, and it's driving us mad

Dodge is teasing us with a widebody SRT Charger, and it's driving us mad

by
A BMW Alpina hybrid is at least 3 years away, if the company does one at all

A BMW Alpina hybrid is at least 3 years away, if the company does one at all

by
Alpina will tune the BMW 8 Series for a B6 Gran Coupe replacement

Alpina will tune the BMW 8 Series for a B6 Gran Coupe replacement

by