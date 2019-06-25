2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe: Less power, but more fun

By make and model
The Bentley Continental GT is a stunning grand tourer.
And it's arguably at its best with a V8 engine under the hood.
The V8-powered Continental GT makes 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.
That's enough to hustle this big boy to 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds.
The W12-powered Continental may make a lot more power, but it's only three-tenths of a second quicker to 60 mph.
The only way to tell a V8 Continental from a W12 is to notice the slightly different tailpipe design.
Otherwise, the two cars are equally beautiful.
The Continental GT V8 Coupe arrives in the US in late 2019.
The cost of entry? $198,500.
