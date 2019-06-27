Enlarge Image Dodge

Dodge has officially confirmed that the Widebody treatment is coming to the Charger for the 2020 model year. Like its Challenger two-door coupe sibling, the Charger SRT Hellcat and Scat Pack models will now sport some wider hips along with sharper reflexes. The new model development doesn't come as much of a surprise, having been teased as a design concept earlier this year. That said, it doesn't mean that this isn't a very welcome development.

Dodge's Widebody rework on the Charger consists of redesigned fascias, integrated fender flares, side sills and a new rear spoiler. It all results in 3.5 inches of additional width compared to the standard Charger body. Besides yielding a more menacing appearance, the wider sheetmetal allows for the installation of wider wheels and tires, which in turn required rejiggering the suspension to up handling prowess.

While all 2020 Charger Hellcats will be fitted with the broader bodywork, the Widebody treatment will be an option on the 2020 Charger Scat Pack.

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

In the Hellcat's case, the previously standard 20-inch by 9.5-inch wheels wrapped with 275/40 tires are replaced by 20-inch by 11-inch examples wrapped with 305/35 rubber. The standard tire is a Pirelli P Zero Nero All-Season, but a stickier three-season Pirelli P Zero is available.

A new wheel and tire package means engineers had to go through the Hellcat's suspension bringing new tuning for the three-mode Bilstein adaptive dampers, 32% stiffer front springs, and larger antiroll bars to the party. Another fresh wrinkle for 2020 is a new multi-mode electric power steering system in place of the previous full-hydraulic setup. With the chassis revisions and meatier rubber, SRT says the Hellcat is capable of pulling .96 g on the skidpad.

Brake performance is also up from the six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo calipers. While the outgoing Hellcat needed 111-feet to stop from 60 mph, the 2020 edition comes to a halt in 107 feet. Put everything together and SRT says the big sedan is 2.1-seconds faster around the 2.1-mile GingerMan Raceway road course in South Haven, Michigan.

Being a Hellcat, power comes from a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 making 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic sends powers to the rear wheels helping to get matters to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, hit a top speed of 196 mph, and cover the quarter-mile in 10.96 seconds.

Customers will able to order the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat this fall with deliveries expected to begin in early 2020. Pricing details aren't available yet, but a small increase over the 2019's starting price tag of $68,990, including destination and gas guzzler taxes, wouldn't be a surprise.

2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody

After customers gobbled up the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody cars that launched in 2019, Dodge hopes Charger Scat Pack shoppers will also be taken by the Widebody Package.

In addition to the more in-your-face appearance, the Widebody Package adds wider 20-inch by 11-inch wheels in place of the Scat Pack's standard 20-inch by 9-inch examples. Those are wrapped with bigger and stickier Pirelli all-season performance rubber, but more aggressive three-season tires are options.

The wheels cover six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo brake calipers biting down on larger rotors shared with the SRT Hellcat. Compared to the non-Widebody Scat Pack that stops from 60 mph in 110 feet, the Widebody does it in 107 feet.

Widebody suspension upgrades included massaged dampers, 27% stiffer front springs, and enlarged antiroll bars. The chassis revisions enable the Charger Scat Pack Widebody to pull .98 g on the skidpad and lap GingerMan Raceway 1.3 seconds quicker than a base Charger Scat Pack.

The naturally aspirated 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the hood is unchanged for Widebody duty churning out 485 horses and 475 pound-feet of twist. Working with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the Dodge says it'll reach 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and blaze down the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 111 mph.

Order books for the 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody open this fall with deliveries beginning early next year. Pricing information isn't available just yet, but a $6,000 price premium may be a good guess judging from the cost difference between a regular Challenger Scat Pack and Challenge Scat Pack Widebody. For reference purposes, the 2019 Dodge Charger Scat Pack begins at $41,740, including $1,495 for destination.

