2020 Corvette first drive, inside Tesla's crash lab and more: Roadshow's week in review

Well, Roadshow readers, another week has come and gone. And my, my -- this one was certainly a doozy. For starters, the internet blew up when the embargo lifted on 2020 Chevrolet Corvette first drives, and we've got a full take plus video for you to peruse. But even that was just one part of this absolutely monstrous week.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from Oct. 13 to 19.
Top reviews
2020 Chevy Corvette
We've finally had a chance to test the long-awaited mid-engine Corvette, and happily, it does not disappoint. Is it perfect? No. But is it a huge step forward for the Corvette as we know it? Yes. This car puts down some impressive numbers, and is a total hoot from behind the wheel.
2020 Chevy Bolt
On the other side of Chevy's lineup, it's trusty electric hatchback, the Bolt, gets a welcome update for 2020. The biggest improvement is a longer electric driving range, which makes it more competitive than ever.
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R
Ford's Shelby GT350 Mustang is a formidable sports car, and one we love both on road and on track. Adding an R to its name only ups the performance quotient, making this Mustang one of Ford's most track-focused machines yet.
Top news
- An exclusive peek inside Tesla's crash lab: We get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into Tesla's state-of-the-art crash lab.
- Same Taycan, less money: The 2020 Porsche Taycan gets a new 4S trim, which is still plenty powerful, but costs a lot less money.
- Subie gets expensive: The fantastic STI S209 is officially the Japanese automaker's most expensive model yet.
- An Audi for all roads: Audi will officially bring the new A6 Allroad to the US after a 15-year hiatus.
- Volvo goes electric: We meet the automaker's first EV, the 2020 XC40 Recharge.
- The best cars of the 2010s: As part of CNET's Decade in Review series, we take a look at the best cars and trucks that launched over the past 10 years.
Top videos
2020 Corvette first drive
Let Executive Editor Chris Paukert walk you through the finer details of Chevy's new mid-engine Corvette, while he takes it for a spin on the tree-lined backroads outside of Detroit.
Hands-off with Nissan's ProPilot 2.0 tech
Nissan's new ProPilot 2.0 tech allows for longer periods of hands-off driving. But since it's not available in the US just yet, we had to go to Japan to give this impressive new technology a whirl.
2020 Bentley Flying Spur first drive
The 2020 Flying Spur is essentially the four-door version of Bentley's new Continental GT. That means it's far better than the model it replaces, while feeling exquisitely familiar at the same time. Be sure to read our first drive review of this ultra-luxury sedan, too.
