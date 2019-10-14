Wagons ho! Audi A6 Allroad returns to America after 15 years

Enlarge Image Audi

Look out crossover craze because Audi is betting customers may want to slide into something slightly more traditional -- a wagon. Monday brought good news for wagon aficionados as Audi announced the A6 Allroad will once again be sold at US dealers after a 15-year hiatus.

The A6 Allroad's return follows confirmation that the US will get the A6 model's range-topping go-fast model, the RS6 Avant. Overall, it's not super surprising the A6 Allroad wagon will follow the RS6 Avant since the former has already been confirmed and on sale in Canada since this summer. Nevertheless, another wagon option is never a bad thing for those sickened by a sea of crossovers and SUVs.

As the "Allroad" name has always implied, the company's Quattro all-wheel drive system is standard equipment and the wagon sits 1.8 inches higher than a standard A6 sedan, when configured for its max height setting via selectable modes. Total ground clearance is 7.3 inches at the max setting. When off the paved road, drivers can take advantage of a standard hill descent control paired with tilt angle assist. All-wheel steering is also part of the package for even better maneuverability. The infotainment screen can also display the current tilt angle to help ensure the A6 Allroad is never in jeopardy of tipping.

Keeping with the Allroad tradition, the A6 Allroad looks far more rugged than a regular wagon. The wheel arches and rocker panels feature a contrasting matte gray, though customers can opt for body-color components as well for a more traditional look. A larger grille and 20-inch wheels also set it apart from the A6 sedan.

Inside, things are not much different from the A6 sedan, aside from far more cargo space. Every A6 Allroad sports a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen sound system and a suite of active safety features as standard equipment.

Unlike the A6 Allroad on the other side of the Atlantic, ours will not motor about with a diesel engine. Instead, drivers will find a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 married to Audi's mild-hybrid system. Total power output is 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, and all of those ponies flow through a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Audi is doing wagon lovers right by the A6 Allroad's return with a special 20th anniversary model, too. It boasts a green exterior hue with brown leather to recall the original Allroad sold in America. Prices aren't available yet, but we can wait. We're just happy to see the practical wagon finding a footing in the US once again.