Say hello to the latest version of the Porsche Taycan: the 4S.

The 4S can be distinguished by its smaller, 19-inch wheels.

The 4S will be offered with two performance levels.

The base version uses a 79.2-kilowatt-hour battery, with 429 horsepower (522 hp on overboost in launch control) and 472 pound-feet of torque

The Performance Battery Plus option, however, has the two-layer, 93.4-kWh battery from the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, delivering 482 hp (563 hp on overboost) and 479 lb-ft in this application.

Regardless of power output, the Taycan 4S can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Top speed is said to be 155 mph.

The 4S has the same two-motor, all-wheel-drive layout as other Taycan models.

The Taycan is priced from $103,800 for the standard version and $110,380 for the Performance Battery Plus option, both of which exclude $1,350 for destination.

Look for the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S to hit showrooms in the spring.

Porsche Taycan 4S offers plenty of punch at a more affordable price

