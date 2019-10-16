  • Volvo XC40 Recharge
Meet the first totally electric Volvo: the XC40 Recharge.

It looks a lot like a regular XC40, except, there's no internal-combustion engine here.

A battery pack in the floor and electric motors motivate this compact crossover.

We don't have an EPA rating yet, but Volvo quotes a 200-mile range on European testing standards.

Expect it to fall a little short of that in the US.

Design changes are rather minimal.

From the side, it's hard to tell the difference between the normal cars.

The front has a revised grille that hides active safety feature sensors, however.

It's also painted to match the body color.

At the rear, there's no tailpipe, either.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Volvo XC40 Recharge becomes brand's first battery-electric car

