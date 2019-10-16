Volvo XC40 Recharge becomes brand's first battery-electric car

Meet the first totally electric Volvo: the XC40 Recharge.
It looks a lot like a regular XC40, except, there's no internal-combustion engine here.
A battery pack in the floor and electric motors motivate this compact crossover.
We don't have an EPA rating yet, but Volvo quotes a 200-mile range on European testing standards.
Expect it to fall a little short of that in the US.
Design changes are rather minimal.
From the side, it's hard to tell the difference between the normal cars.
The front has a revised grille that hides active safety feature sensors, however.
It's also painted to match the body color.
At the rear, there's no tailpipe, either.
