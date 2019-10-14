2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is the same hatch with more driving range

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt gains significantly more driving range for the latest model year.
Here's where the magic happens! This EV is powered by a single electric motor that delivers 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque.
The Bolt is surprisingly small, short and narrow.
Far from the nicest cabin ever built, this interior is, nonetheless, quite functional.
The Bolt comes standard with a crisp new bowtie.
This is one of the car's more flattering angles.
Bright and energy-efficient LED headlights are standard.
Here is where you put the electrons... LOTS OF THEM!
The Bolt's badge is unique and quite stylish.
For more photos of the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV, keep on clickin'!