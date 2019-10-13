Porsche Taycan 4S revealed with cheaper starting price, two power levels

Enlarge Image Porsche

We knew Porsche would soon be launching less-powerful (and less-expensive) versions of its new wunderkind, the all-electric Taycan. And so, less than a month after our first drive of the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, here it is: the 4S, which Porsche officially revealed Monday.

The Taycan 4S uses the same powertrain layout as the Turbo and Turbo S models. In other words, a pair of electric motors -- one at the front, one at the rear -- essentially give the Taycan all-wheel drive. At the rear axle, you'll find a two-speed transmission.

Though the 4S is one model, it'll be offered with two different power levels. The standard version has a single-layer, 79.2-kilowatt-hour battery, with 429 horsepower (522 hp on overboost in launch control) and 472 pound-feet of torque. The Performance Battery Plus option, however, has the two-layer, 93.4-kWh battery from the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, delivering 482 hp (563 hp on overboost) and 479 lb-ft in this application.

These numbers are a lot lower than what you'll get in the Taycan Turbo, but make no mistake, the 4S won't be a slouch. Both variants accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph. For comparison, the Taycan Turbo does the 0-to-60 sprint in 3.0 seconds, while the Turbo S shortens that time to 2.6 seconds.

As for the all-important question of range, Porsche says US-specific EPA numbers aren't available just yet, but they'll be released before the Taycan 4S goes on sale. Charging options will be the same as the other Taycans; at an 800-volt DC fast-charging station, charging from 5% to an 80% state of charge can take just 22 minutes.

The Taycan 4S comes with Porsche's 4D adaptive chassis, as well as a three-chamber air suspension. The 4S rides on 19-inch wheels, behind which you'll find red brake calipers that clamp down on steel brakes. The Turbo, meanwhile, has 20-inch wheels (21s on the Turbo S), and Porsche's Surface-Coated brakes are standard.

Inside, the Taycan 4S comes standard with a partial-leather interior, as well as eight-way front seats. Comfort access keyless entry and ambient interior lighting are also standard. And like other Taycans, the 4S can be had with an entirely leather-free interior.

Perhaps the best thing about the Taycan 4S is its price: $103,800 for the standard version, and $110,380 for the Performance Battery Plus option, both of which exclude $1,350 for destination. This represents a pretty healthy reduction over the $150,900 base price of the Taycan Turbo, for only a small performance tradeoff.

The Taycan 4S is available to order now. Look for it to officially hit Porsche dealers next spring.