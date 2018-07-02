Samsung's The Frame 2018 gets voice control, phone-controlled login

Samsung

You remember The Frame, don't you? It's Samsung's "lifestyle" TV designed to class up your living room by looking like wall art when it's not in use. Samsung has delivered unto us a new model, The Frame 2018, with interface updates to streamline your experience, but based on the same TV specs (such as those of the MU8000 series). So don't feel bad if you shelled out $1,600-plus for the older model.

The old model's price dropped in May, probably to make room for its successor. The 2018 model is available now online and ships this month in 55- ($2,000) and $65-inch ($2,800) sizes. Samsung tells us that it will be available in a 75-inch version later this year.

It does get a design update with its One Invisible Connection, its single-cable solution for power and data designed to blend into the background, which we also saw in the Q7 series.

Streamlined capabilities include: