The highest-rated products Samsung makes

Thinking of getting a Samsung product? We went through our essential buying guides to find you the best products from the Korean manufacturer.
At the top of the list, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus comes with a second camera lens on the back, enabling depth-of-field portrait photos that blur the background so that the subject stands out.
The downside is that the battery life isn't as good as one of its past models.
The Samsung RF23M8090SG is an attractive fridge with an auto-filling water pitcher and a temperature-adjustable "FlexZone" drawer.
But the crisper bins feel a bit flimsy.
The Galaxy Note 8 has dual cameras and a whole bunch of stylus tricks. It's the most feature-rich Android phone on the market.
In fact, the Galaxy Note 8 probably has more features than most people will need. And the fingerprint reader is poorly placed.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is beautiful-looking, with above-average performance, battery life, water-resistance and wireless charging.
But the fingerprint reader is awkwardly placed, which leads to longer unlock times.
The Samsung HW-K950 is one of the best sound bars for both movies and music. The rear speakers deliver increased immersion.
However, it's expensive for a sound bar.
The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is light but powerful and doesn't skimp on ports. Plus, it includes Samsung's excellent S Pen stylus.
On the other hand, its design is basic, its battery life is so-so, and the small stylus would work better with a phone than a laptop.
The Galaxy S9 has an aesthetically-pleasing dual-curved design. Its camera is good for well-lit shots. It charges wirelessly, is very fast, and also water-resistant.
On the down side, the phone does not always take quality photos in low light.
The Samsung Chromebook Pro has a lot of features for the price, like a QHD touch display, a hybrid hinge and an included stylus.
Unfortunately, running too many apps and browser windows slows this laptop down.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has an all-day battery. And the body makes a case unnecessary. Plus, this phone charges wirelessly.
However, the screen isn't quite as sharp as other S8s.
The Samsung NX58M6850S freestanding gas range is consistently good at baking, broiling and boiling. The single oven can be split into two separate cooking zones.
But the range is slower than other ranges when it comes to cooking times.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is elegant and comes with a stylus and a fingerprint sensor for extra security. The speakers are also of good quality.
But HDR content is not available on the tablet yet, and large games take time to load.
The Samsung Notebook 9 is one of the lightest 15-inch notebooks on the market. It charges quickly and has good battery life.
There is no touchscreen option for this notebook, however.
The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro has a great set of features for a reasonable price. The stylus fits right into the body, and it's a notebook that can handle light gaming.
But it's heavier than other laptops of its size, and the body can get hot.
The 34-inch curved Samsung CF791 is a wonderful size for gaming. The monitor also has great color, but it only has two USB ports.
The Food Showcase fridge looks great and holds steady, accurate temperatures at all settings.
But the ice maker takes up too much space inside of the fridge, where space is already somewhat limited.
The Samsung Galaxy Book has a great screen and long battery life. It's compact, and a keyboard cover and stylus both come included.
That said, this notebook can get hot if you're doing a lot for a long time.
The Samsung DV7750 dryer runs through laundry loads with blazing speed. It also comes with many cycle options and steam modes.
But the 7.4-cubic-foot drum is relatively small.
The Samsung RF28JBEDBSG has four dedicated temperature presets. The Food Showcase compartment holds cold temperatures very well.
The ice maker, though, takes up too much room inside of the fridge.
The Galaxy A7 has a 22-hour battery life. But the phone is a total fingerprint magnet.
The Samsung WV9900 FlexWash is versatile and quite easy to use. It's also pretty expensive.