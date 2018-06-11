The biggest games of E3 2018 so far

The Witcher 3 is a legendary game and made CD Projekt Red one the most revered development teams in gaming. Cyberpunk 2077 is the Polish developer's next, er, projekt. It looks utterly incredible. There's no word yet on when it will be released, but a second trailer debuted at E3.
Release date: TBA, but rumored to be "before June 2019."
And yes, that mysterious necklace teased at the end of Gears of War 4 finds its way into the story. So where are the COGs headed next? "Back to where it all began," a place that it's safe to assume will feature Locusts, waist-high walls and plenty of chainsaw guns.
The world has sorta moved on from the Halo series, but in a world where esports is perennially threatening to break into the mainstream, we're hoping 343 Industries' new Halo Infinite awakens the long-dormant competitive Halo scene.
"With Halo Infinite we will join Master Chief on his greatest adventure yet to save humanity," head of Xbox Phil Spencer said after the initial trailer was revealed during Microsoft's E3 2018 event. The game will be powered by the Slipspace Engine, a new graphics backbone for the game series. And the game will be coming to both Xbox One and Windows 10, via the Xbox Play Anywhere program.
Ever since the first teaser dropped, Fallout fans have been guessing that Fallout 76 would be the earliest game in the series' timeline, and would feature a less destroyed world than the desolate landscape the franchise has been known for.
The creators of Titanfall are making a dark Star Wars game set after the fall of the Jedi Order.
Respawn Entertainment's Vince Zampella teased Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order during Electronic Arts' E3 press conference Saturday, announcing that it "takes place during the dark times" in a period when "the Jedi are being hunted."
Yes, there's another installment of FIFA coming, with a host of small graphical and gameplay improvements, as well as the addition of a Champions League license that EA has swiped from Konami and its rival soccer game PES. It will also feature the third and final chapter of Alex Hunter's story in The Journey.
Do you like JRPGs with extremely convoluted plots? Boy, do we have the game for you!
Fans of the series, who've been waiting a long time for a proper Kingdom Hearts sequel, now can look forward to the officially announced Kingdom Hearts 3, which features characters from Frozen -- as well as a ton of other Disney properties.
We're expecting to see more of Hideo Kojima's latest project at E3. We know it's a PS4 exclusive, it's got some big-name Hollywood talent -- and finger gun foetuses. Otherwise, all we can ascertain about Death Stranding is that it'll almost certainly be weird as hell. Which is good.
Spider-Man is one of those comic book properties that has a storied history of actually being pretty damn good as a video game. Spider-Man 2 was a stone-cold classic. Spider-Man 3 was extremely good as well.
This is something of a reboot. It's helmed by Insomniac Games, one of the most consistent development teams out there. This could be something special. (Sorry, Xbox owners: This one is a PS4 exclusive.)
The Last of Us Part II, also a PS4 exclusive, takes place five years after the original, with the player taking control of Ellie. Interestingly the game's director Neil Druckmann has said the second game will be centered around the theme of "hate," in stark comparison to the original, which was centered around the idea of "love."
Nintendo confirmed the existence of a brand-new Super Smash Bros. game fairly recently and it's reasonable to expect that Nintendo's E3 presence will be centered around this game. We know characters from its colorful shooter Splatoon will feature, but hopefully we'll get a few new surprises.