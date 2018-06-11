The biggest games of E3 2018 so far

CNET también está disponible en español.

E3 is upon us

E3 2018 is already in full swing, with boatloads of news from EA, Xbox, Bethesda and Square Enix so far -- and Ubisoft, Sony and Nintendo still on deck. 

Here's a look at the most talked-about titles previewed at the show, some of which will be released this year. We'll continue updating our roundup as new games are announced.

Cyberpunk 2077

The Witcher 3 is a legendary game and made CD Projekt Red one the most revered development teams in gaming. Cyberpunk 2077 is the Polish developer's next, er, projekt. It looks utterly incredible. There's no word yet on when it will be released, but a second trailer debuted at E3.

Release date: TBA, but rumored to be "before June 2019."

Gears of War 5

Gears of War 5 is official, and it's coming out in 2019. 

And yes, that mysterious necklace teased at the end of Gears of War 4 finds its way into the story. So where are the COGs headed next? "Back to where it all began," a place that it's safe to assume will feature Locusts, waist-high walls and plenty of chainsaw guns.

Plus, now they have iceboats!

Release date: Sometime in 2019

Battlefield 5

In a nod to the monster success of Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, one of the biggest revels about EA's Battlefield 5 is that it will have a Battle Royale mode. That mode is supposed to be "completely reimagined" for the Battlefield universe.

Release date: October 16, 2018

Halo Infinite

The world has sorta moved on from the Halo series, but in a world where esports is perennially threatening to break into the mainstream, we're hoping 343 Industries' new Halo Infinite awakens the long-dormant competitive Halo scene.

"With Halo Infinite we will join Master Chief on his greatest adventure yet to save humanity," head of Xbox Phil Spencer said after the initial trailer was revealed during Microsoft's E3 2018 event. The game will be powered by the Slipspace Engine, a new graphics backbone for the game series. And the game will be coming to both Xbox One and Windows 10, via the Xbox Play Anywhere program.

"The team also heard feedback loud and clear on the amount of time spent playing as the Master Chief in Halo 5. In Halo Infinite, the game will focus on the Master Chief and continue his saga after the events of Halo 5," developer 343 Studios said in a blog post offering more details on the game.

Release date: TBA

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

The Division was a great game, but it always felt like a starting point for something more polished and broad. The Division 2 moves from a postapocalyptic New York to a plague-ridden Washington, DC.

Release date: March 15, 2019

Fallout 76

Ever since the first teaser dropped, Fallout fans have been guessing that Fallout 76 would be the earliest game in the series' timeline, and would feature a less destroyed world than the desolate landscape the franchise has been known for. 

Basically, the rumors are true: Fallout 76 is an online survival RPG akin to Rust or DayZ -- except it's not nearly as punishing. And Bethesda promises you'll be able to play solo, if you choose.

Release date: Nov. 14, 2018

Rage 2

The Bethesda sequel no one really asked for, but then it was announced and everyone was sorta like, "Yeah, I could go for some of that."

Rage 2 is being developed by Avalanche, the team behind Just Cause and the last Mad Max game, which is good news because Rage 2 is basically Mad Max: Fury Road: The Video Game.

Release date: Spring 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The creators of Titanfall are making a dark Star Wars game set after the fall of the Jedi Order.

Respawn Entertainment's Vince Zampella teased Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order during Electronic Arts' E3 press conference Saturday, announcing that it "takes place during the dark times" in a period when "the Jedi are being hunted."

Release date: Late 2019

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed game is set in ancient Greece and is something of a sequel to Assassin's Creed Origins, which did a great job of revamping the series.

Odyssey will focus more heavily on the RPG elements introduced in Origins. This is a good thing.

Release date: TBD

FIFA 19

Yes, there's another installment of FIFA coming, with a host of small graphical and gameplay improvements, as well as the addition of a Champions League license that EA has swiped from Konami and its rival soccer game PES. It will also feature the third and final chapter of Alex Hunter's story in The Journey.

Release date: September 28, 2018

Anthem

Anthem marks a big departure for BioWare, a studio that made its name off the Knights of the Old Republic, Dragon Age and Mass Effect games. Instead of being a story-based single player RPG with occasional multiplayer elements, Anthem is more akin to Destiny or The Division.

All three games are set in large worlds full of combat opportunities, means for players to join up or fight each other and a keen focus on the accrual of loot above all else.

Release date: February 22, 2019

Kingdom Hearts 3

Do you like JRPGs with extremely convoluted plots? Boy, do we have the game for you!

Fans of the series, who've been waiting a long time for a proper Kingdom Hearts sequel, now can look forward to the officially announced Kingdom Hearts 3, which features characters from Frozen -- as well as a ton of other Disney properties.

Release date: January 29, 2019

Death Stranding

We're expecting to see more of Hideo Kojima's latest project at E3. We know it's a PS4 exclusive, it's got some big-name Hollywood talent -- and finger gun foetuses. Otherwise, all we can ascertain about Death Stranding is that it'll almost certainly be weird as hell. Which is good.

Release date: Unknown

Spider-Man

Spider-Man is one of those comic book properties that has a storied history of actually being pretty damn good as a video game. Spider-Man 2 was a stone-cold classic. Spider-Man 3 was extremely good as well.

This is something of a reboot. It's helmed by Insomniac Games, one of the most consistent development teams out there. This could be something special. (Sorry, Xbox owners: This one is a PS4 exclusive.)

Release date: Sept. 7, 2018

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us was a high water mark for video game storytelling.

The Last of Us Part II, also a PS4 exclusive, takes place five years after the original, with the player taking control of Ellie. Interestingly the game's director Neil Druckmann has said the second game will be centered around the theme of "hate," in stark comparison to the original, which was centered around the idea of "love."

Damn.

Release date: TBA

Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo confirmed the existence of a brand-new Super Smash Bros. game fairly recently and it's reasonable to expect that Nintendo's E3 presence will be centered around this game. We know characters from its colorful shooter Splatoon will feature, but hopefully we'll get a few new surprises.

Release date: TBA

