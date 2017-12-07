At The Game Awards Thursday, the latest trailer for Death Stranding, a surreal star-studded title for the Playstation 4 was unveiled by Geoff Knightley, and it's just as weird as you were hoping.

The clip offers our latest look at legendary Metal Gear Solid game developer Hideo Kojima's new project, which features "Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus, director Guillermo del Toro, Mads Mikkelsen, incubated, half-ingested babies, dead ocean life, invisible monsters, tentacles and who knows what else.



Seriously, watch the trailer above to get a sense of the craziness.

The second trailer for Death Stranding was revealed at least year's Game Awards, and the first new project from Kojima following his public split from Konami in 2015 after 30 years with the company. Kojima and del Toro delivered the award to Cuphead for Best Art Direction

In an interview this year with CNET Magazine, Reedus explained how their collaboration began.

"He came out to San Diego for Comic-Con, and he had some stuff on an iPad that he wanted to show me." Reedus said. "I sat in a little restaurant at a booth watching this iPad and the things he'd created, and I was just blown away. I was like, 'Whatever you want to do, let's do it. I don't even know what you're talking about.'"

The trailer was every bit as wild and as weird as we expected. Sadly, it didn't come with a solid release date. Maybe with trailer four, eh?