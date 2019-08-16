The 25 best smart lights to buy right now

Smart lights for everyone

I've long maintained that smart lights are some of the most sensible smart home gadgets money can buy. They're useful, they're affordable, they don't come with the same privacy concerns as things like always-listening microphones and face-detecting cameras -- and whether it's bulbs that change colors, automatable smart switches, light strips or accessories, you've got more options than ever.

In fact, there are literally dozens of smart lighting gadgets that I could recommend. So, I decided to put them all in one place for your convenience. Scroll through for a look at 25 of the best smart light bulbs, light switches, light strips and lighting accessories that you can buy right now (and if you need help picking between them, be sure to check out my full smart lighting guide).

All of my picks are based on countless hours spent testing the things out at the CNET Smart Home, but please note that CNET may earn a share of the revenue if you end up buying any of them through the links in this gallery.

