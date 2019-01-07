See all the latest Alexa gear from CES 2019

Part keyless lock, the other doorbell camera, this gadget combines the functions of both in one. The lock also uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to pair with your phone and your local network to let you control the lock remotely.
Originally published on Jan. 7, this gallery will be regularly updated throughout CES.
GE's current line of smart lighting will soon enjoy Alexa support. Called C by GE, it includes light switches and dimmers, LED bulbs, smart plugs and sensors. The C line will also integrate with Google Assistant. Support for Apple HomeKit will arrive later this year.
Turn your dumb ceiling fans into smart, connected ones with the Lutron Caseta Fan Speed Control. It links to Lutron's Caseta wireless bridge, which supports a wide range of smart home platforms and services. That includes Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and IFTTT.
This smart electrical outlet monitors the power usage of devices connected to it. It then analyzes that data to suggest which appliances you should shut down to save juice. You can control the outlet with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as through the Currant mobile app.
HVAC manufacturer Daikin announced a smart thermostat, the One+. This touchscreen thermostat is designed to work with Daikin HVAC systems and other related Daikin devices, such as air-quality sensors and more.
First Alert has thrown itself into the video doorbell fray. Its new Onelink Bell has a 1080p HD resolution camera, a 180-degree lens, night vision, and two-way audio. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, too.
Appliance maker Gourmia unveiled a new Alexa-compliant kitchen appliance. The $150 11-in-1 Deluxe Multicooker works with Alexa voice commands. It will also acknowledge voice instructions through Google Assistant and Gourmia's Mia mobile app.
Home theater setups are often cramped, without much room or extra space. The Klipsch Bar helps by packing in the sound of multiple speakers in one. The 48-inch 48W model integrates support for Alexa, so you won't need to shoehorn in an additional smart speaker. If you'd prefer to control the device with Google Assistant or Apple AirPlay, the Bar 48W works with those options too.
If money is no object, but stylish, connected bathroom fixtures are, check out Kohler's smart bathroom collection. The line includes an intelligent toilet, a free-standing bath, a lighted mirror and a lighted three-piece vanity. You can control their accent lights through Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. There's a Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror, too, which comes in either Google Assistant or Alexa models.
2019 televisions from consumer electronics giant Samsung will be able to respond to voice commands issued via Alexa and Google Assistant smart speakers. That said, remote-based voice commands and onscreen results will still be powered exclusively by Samsung's own personal assistant, Bixby.
Instead of mounting a doorbell camera outside, there's another option. The new Ring Door View Cam sits on the inside of your door, and peers out of its peephole. The Door View gets power from a rechargeable battery, too, so no hard wiring required. And as an Amazon company, the Door View Cam is fully compatible with Alexa.
According to Trifo, the Ironpie uses a combination of sophisticated visual sensors, processing power and software. The result: It cleans floors quickly, efficiently and effectively. Additionally, the robot is designed to track its current position, and remember where it has been previously.
The $999 Vuzix Blade headset is the first pair of Alexa-compatible smart glasses. The headset takes video and photos, and plays audio through integrated headphones. It can also display images, video, apps and messages right on the lenses.