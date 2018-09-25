Yale smart locks get the August treatment with new kit

Sarah Tew/CNET

Yale and August Home have each brought several smart locks to market over the years. When Yale's parent company Assa Abloy acquired August in late 2017, we wondered what it meant for the future of both lock makers. Today, August and Yale announced the first product to come from the newly joined brands: the Connected by August Kit for Yale Assure Locks.

For $129, you can give August brains to your existing Yale smart lock via a new module. It's part of a new line of locks Yale is calling Connected by August. The line includes the the Assure Lock SL and Assure Lock Touchscreen. While the locks aren't actually new, this new line features a bundle ($299 for the SL and $279 for the touchscreen) that includes an August module, DoorSense sensor and August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge.

Similar to the Zigbee, Z-Wave and HomeKit modules currently offered by Yale, the August module clips into the back of your existing Yale smart lock. Once it's installed, your Yale smart lock will appear in the August app and you'll get August features like Auto Unlock, which allows you to open your door with a connected mobile device in your pocket. Locking and unlocking with the app, activity logs and user access all work like any August smart lock.

The module will only be sold as part of the $129 Connected by August Kit for Yale Assure Locks kit. That includes the August module, DoorSense sensor and August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. Adding in DoorSense allows you to know whether your lock is unlocked or locked and whether your door is open or closed. The August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge adds remote locking and unlocking capability. We loved both those features in the August Smart Lock Pro. It's part of the reason the lock won our Editors' Choice Award.

Adding August software to Yale's hardware is a move to combine the best of both worlds: August software with Yale hardware. However, there are a few downsides to upgrading. Swapping out an existing module in your Yale lock for the August edition means you'll lose any Z-Wave or Zigbee radio capability you were using to integrate with the rest of your smart home. It also means your lock will only work with August Access for in-home delivery, not Amazon Key. However, August's module does allow the lock to work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri voice assistants and includes the Apple MFi chip for HomeKit compatibility.

With the August app integration, the two companies plan to eventually discontinue the Yale app, meaning it's likely more locks will come onboard the August platform. That's good news since Yale previously had two apps with confusing names and less than likable functionality.

The Connected by August for Yale Assure Locks kit is compatible with the Yale's Assure Lock SL Keyfree Touchscreen Deadbolt, Assure Lock Touchscreen Deadbolt and Assure Lock Push Button deadbolt. Bundles of a smart lock and kit are also available. You can purchase kits and bundles on Yale's website today and on August.com and Amazon and at Best Buy and Lowe's starting in mid-October.

The kit might make sense for someone who already owns a Yale smart lock, but wants to add August functionality. Of course, you could start by just purchasing the August Smart Lock Pro in the first place. That will cost you $20 less than a Yale bundle. However, there is something to be said for aesthetics, and the traditional styling of the Yale Assure line might appeal to some people, especially if they're looking for an integrated keypad. Either way, this first venture together paints an interesting picture of what's to come for Yale and August under Assa Abloy's roof.