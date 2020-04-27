Make these Star Wars treats to celebrate May the 4th

Mando Ice Cream Sandos

Potato chips and fizzy water are way too boring for Star Wars Day. Here's some inspiration for May the 4th munchies that will keep you from turning into a ravenous rancor monster during coronavirus lockdown.

Show your pride for The Mandalorian on Disney Plus with these yummy ice cream sandwiches. These Mando Ice Cream Sandos have two silvery sugar cookies that look just like the Mandalorian's helmet, with ice cream sandwiched in between.

First published, April 28, 2014, and updated April 23, 2020 to add new Star Wars treats.

Read the article