Make these Star Wars treats to celebrate May the 4th

Potato chips and fizzy water are way too boring for Star Wars Day. Here's some inspiration for May the 4th munchies that will keep you from turning into a ravenous rancor monster during coronavirus lockdown.
Show your pride for The Mandalorian on Disney Plus with these yummy ice cream sandwiches. These Mando Ice Cream Sandos have two silvery sugar cookies that look just like the Mandalorian's helmet, with ice cream sandwiched in between.
First published, April 28, 2014, and updated April 23, 2020 to add new Star Wars treats.
Chewbacca makes for a loyal friend and skillful co-pilot in the Star Wars universe. But who knew he also makes for a delicious muse? All you need to make a chocolate Chewbacca snack is chocolate candy bars, white chocolate, brown and black fondant and silver luster dust.
This Baby Yoda cake made by Natalie Sideserf might be too realistic to stab with a fork, but it could be a fun baking challenge for experienced bakers.
Sideserf uses baked cake rounds, vanilla buttercream, ivory and light green modeling chocolate, and food coloring. But the most impressive part of the cake are Baby Yoda's deep dark eyes that she creates using edible paper and gelatin.
BB-8 bacon cheese ball
The roly-poly droid BB-8 makes a delicious bacon cheese ball for the next time you crave something geeky and savory. All you need to make this BB-8 bacon cheese ball is cream cheese, cheddar, Parmesan, bacon, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, almonds and a few black olives and pretzels.
These French confections are strong with the Force (and buttercream), thanks to cookie blog Semi Sweet Designs. These fancy cookies look even more impressive with R2-D2, Chewbacca and Death Star details.
Inspired by the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, this drink is the brainchild of Taverna Opa's mixologist (and longtime Star Wars fan) Alex Attart. It's a popular cocktail on May the 4th and during the many Star Wars conventions that hit Orlando, Florida. Sip carefully ... it packs a punch and may just convert you to the dark side.
Instructions Fill Death Star ice sphere mold with purified water and freeze. Place Death Star ice sphere in wide-mouthed rocks glass. Combine all liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake and pour over Death Star ice sphere.
Baby Yoda isn't only adorable on Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, but he's also a tasty treat in cream puff form. This recipe from food blogger JustJenn portrays The Child (as he's officially called by Disney) inside his floating pod as a bite-size dessert. The Baby Yoda cream puff is created using choux pastry, matcha powder for the green color and cocoa cream for his trademark oversized scarf.
Prepare for a battle of the snacks. These tantalizing TIE Fighter Ties can be made using precooked sausages or hot dogs and a package of breadstick dough. This sci-fi take on pigs-in-a-blanket would impress even Darth Vader and can be found in The Star Wars Cookbook: Wookiee Cookies and Other Galactic Recipes by Robin Davis.
Don't bother sneaking into the Mos Eisley Cantina to get this Greedo Fauxito. All you need to make it is lime juice, mint leaves and lemon-lime soda. Just make sure you drink it before Han Solo shows up to your soiree.
All you need to make it are hard-boiled eggs, mayo, mustard, relish, celery and hot sauce for the filling and Hawaiian sweet bread for the sandwich. Because the sweet bread is so soft, it's easy to make an imprint of Darth Vader's helmet using a Vader Star Wars cookie cutter mold.
Eat with an Ewok, thanks to this compact and adorable Ewok bento (video) demonstrated by crafter Jennifer Landa. Use lettuce, celery or any other green veggies for an Endor forest background. Cut inarizushi (fried tofu pouches) in the shape of an Ewok's hood. Brown rice or sushi rice colored brown with soy sauce looks perfect as the Ewok's fur. Cut out his ears, nose and mouth from dried seaweed. Then munch away.
The Great Pit of Carkoon is also known as the Sarlacc Pit that gobbled up bounty hunter Boba Fett, but this less scary Great Pit of Carkoon Bundt Cake (video) from YouTuber Jennifer Landa is made with yummy yellow cake mix, a bundt cake pan, gingersnap cookies, white frosting, slivered almonds, gummy worms, toothpicks, semi-sweet chocolate chips, strawberries, food coloring and a spatula.
Bake your bundt cake as directed, then the fun begins with decorating. First frost the cake. For the sand effect, crumble up 20 gingersnap cookies in a blender and then spoon the crumbs onto the frosted cake.
The sarlacc's mouth is made with white frosting with red food coloring added for a pinkish color. It's then applied to the middle hole of the bundt cake to form a pit. Add slivered almonds for rows of teeth. Dip both the strawberries and gummy worms into the melted chocolate chip mixture. Let cool, then cut strawberries for a beak effect and add in the chocolate-covered gummy worms as tentacles.
Princess Leia is strong and sassy, but these Oreo cupcakes show her sweet side. Food blogger JustJenn made these adorkable desserts using cream cheese frosting, black frosting, Oreos and edible hearts.
These Admiral Ackbar cupcakes are not a trap! With just a couple of yellow Candy Melts, some coffee sprinkles, black icing and cocoa-cinnamon butter cream frosting, any basic cupcake can be transformed into a treat that no one dare repel.
You don't have to wait 'til the holidays to build an edible AT-AT. While this gingerbread AT-AT reindeer, made by Chef Aaron Lawrence of Catalano Restaurant, is elaborate, it might inspire you to build your own scaled-down gingerbread all-terrain vehicle. Just skip the shiny red nose and antlers, and it's ready for Star Wars Day.