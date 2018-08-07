12 Android Pie features to get excited about

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • img-5680-2
  • android-p-adaptive-battery
  • android-p-screenshot-tool
  • android-p-gesture-bar
  • android-p-attach-images-in-messaging
  • android-p-new-look
  • android-p-text-magnification
  • android-p-rotation-lock
  • android-p-media-controls-take-priority
  • android-p-new-multitasking
  • android-p-new-settings-look
  • android-p-app-actions
  • android-p-notch

Android Pie is full of new features

Android 9.0 Pie is officially official, and we're excited about the new features and tweaks the mobile operating system brings. 

Google released Android Pie to Google Pixel phones this week, and we've been using the latest flavor of Android to find its best features.

9 reasons why you'll want Android Pie: Android 9.0 is looking tasty.

How to install Android Pie right now: Google Pixel owners, it's your lucky day.

Originally published May 18.
Update, Aug. 7: Added details on Android Pie.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jason Cipriani/CNET
1
of 13
Read First Take

Android Pie Adaptive Battery

In the never-ending pursuit of better battery life, Android Pie's Adaptive Battery feature will learn the apps you use over time and prioritize system resources to them. As for the apps you hardly ever use? Well, Android Pie will basically ignore them until you actually open them. 

In the end, this saves on battery and makes everyone happy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
2
of 13
Read First Take

A new screenshot tool

A fancy new screenshot tool provides the option to edit or delete a screenshot immediately after taking it. Tap either option on the notification that displays after you capture your screen. Easy peasy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
3
of 13
Read First Take

Gesture navigation

Navigation gestures are now a thing on Android Pie. See that pill-shaped button at the bottom of the screen? That replaces the three buttons that previously were used on Android. 

The feature is optional, and off by default. You can enable it by going to Settings > GesturesSwipe up on Home Screen and toggling the switch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
4
of 13
Read First Take

Images in message previews

Notifications will soon have the ability to show you images in the notification preview, instead of just text. The new feature will require developers to add the option, so you may want to start bugging your favorite developers to add compatibility.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
5
of 13
Read First Take

New material design

Android Pie has a new look overall. Slightly rounded corners on notifications and the quick settings pane are continued throughout the interface. It's a modern material design, if you will.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
6
of 13
Read First Take

Text selection magnification

An underrated iOS feature I'm glad Google finally got around to copying is a text-selecting magnification box. Meaning, when you begin to move the cursor around within a block of text, you no longer have to guess its exact location. 

Instead, Android Pie adds a magnification box just above the cursor. Yeah, buddy!

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
7
of 13
Read First Take

Quick rotation control

There's nothing more annoying than when your phone's screen rotates when you don't want it to. 

A new quick rotation toggle shows up in the top-right corner of the screen when moved to landscape orientation. Tap it to let the screen rotate, and then select it once again when you're ready to go back to portrait mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
8
of 13
Read First Take

Media controls take priority

Prior to Android Pie, when you were listening to music and wanted to adjust the volume of only the music, there wasn't a simple way of doing so. You could use the volume buttons, but that would adjust the system volume setting for your phone.

After installing Android Pie, the volume keys will default to controlling media volume.

Also, notice the new look of the volume controls? Neat, eh? 

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
9
of 13
Read First Take

Multitasking

Instead of a vertical stack of app previews, Android Pie switches to single previews that are placed next to one another horizontally.

Using the gesture pill along the bottom of the screen, you can scroll through previously open apps or swipe up on an app preview to force-close the app. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
10
of 13
Read First Take

New settings look, once again

In its marathon attempt to get the Android Settings menu just right, Google has once again redesigned it. It's now more colorful, for starters. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
11
of 13
Read First Take

App actions

App actions will suggest tasks you commonly carry out within an app, or as they are needed. For example, in this screenshot are two buttons just below the top row of app suggestions. 

One button suggests I use Google Photos to clear up space on my device, while the other gives me the option to open Slack and quickly switch between teams.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
12
of 13
Read First Take

Notch support

Display notches are all the rage this year, and Google isn't one to get left behind. Android Pie adds official support for screen cutouts for those hardware makers that decide it's the only way to move forward with device designs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
13
of 13
Read First Take
Now Reading

12 Android Pie features to get excited about

Up Next

15 common Android problems and how to fix them

Latest Stories

Android promises to make your phone last longer (The 3:59, Ep. 438)

Android promises to make your phone last longer (The 3:59, Ep. 438)

by
What's new to stream in August 2018
1:55

What's new to stream in August 2018

by
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases already on sale

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases already on sale

by
Asteroid Ryugu looks bleak in this close-up from JAXA spacecraft

Asteroid Ryugu looks bleak in this close-up from JAXA spacecraft

by
GM likely next to hit EV tax credit cap

GM likely next to hit EV tax credit cap

by
Tokyo Olympics will use facial recognition to improve security

Tokyo Olympics will use facial recognition to improve security

by