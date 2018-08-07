12 Android Pie features to get excited about

In the never-ending pursuit of better battery life, Android Pie's Adaptive Battery feature will learn the apps you use over time and prioritize system resources to them. As for the apps you hardly ever use? Well, Android Pie will basically ignore them until you actually open them.
In the end, this saves on battery and makes everyone happy.
A fancy new screenshot tool provides the option to edit or delete a screenshot immediately after taking it. Tap either option on the notification that displays after you capture your screen. Easy peasy.
Notifications will soon have the ability to show you images in the notification preview, instead of just text. The new feature will require developers to add the option, so you may want to start bugging your favorite developers to add compatibility.
An underrated iOS feature I'm glad Google finally got around to copying is a text-selecting magnification box. Meaning, when you begin to move the cursor around within a block of text, you no longer have to guess its exact location.
Instead, Android Pie adds a magnification box just above the cursor. Yeah, buddy!
There's nothing more annoying than when your phone's screen rotates when you don't want it to.
A new quick rotation toggle shows up in the top-right corner of the screen when moved to landscape orientation. Tap it to let the screen rotate, and then select it once again when you're ready to go back to portrait mode.
Prior to Android Pie, when you were listening to music and wanted to adjust the volume of only the music, there wasn't a simple way of doing so. You could use the volume buttons, but that would adjust the system volume setting for your phone.
After installing Android Pie, the volume keys will default to controlling media volume.
Also, notice the new look of the volume controls? Neat, eh?
Display notches are all the rage this year, and Google isn't one to get left behind. Android Pie adds official support for screen cutouts for those hardware makers that decide it's the only way to move forward with device designs.
