How to get better sleep in 2019

Do you have trouble getting enough sleep? You're not alone.
According to the Sleep Health Foundation of Australia, around one out of three people have problems with some form of insomnia. The Cleveland Clinic also found that about 70 million Americans have some type of sleep disorder that prevents them from getting a good night's sleep.
One of the biggest reasons we struggle to sleep well is our relationship with technology.
Tech in the bedroom is a double-edged sword, according to Dr. Jerald H. Simmons triple board-certified doctor of neurology and sleep medicine, and founding director of Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates.
Using devices or watching television right before bed can lead to insomnia, limit your total sleep time, and play havoc on your sleep cycle. But, certain tech can create a soothing environment and help transition you into a better night's sleep.
Martha Cortés, a doctor of dental surgery and diplomate for the American Board of Sleep Breathing, recommends shutting off electric devices like your phone, tablet or television. You should replace them with calming activities at least one hour before going to bed.
If you're one of those people who would rather have their phones pried from their cold, dead hands than put away an hour before bed, there's a solution. See if your phone has a blue light filter. If it does, switch it on.
For example, Android and newer Apple phones have a blue light filter in the settings called Night Mode.
If the computer is your gadget of choice, an app such as F.lux can add an orange-red filter to your screen when the sun sets. This filter won't disturb your melatonin production. During the day, the app will turn the blue light back on so you can stay alert.
Macs have this filter built in under Settings > Display > Night Shift.
If you're feeling adventurous, try a high-tech version of the sleep mask. The Sound Oasis Illumy is controlled with an app and puts you to sleep with a simulated sunset and pulsating LEDs. It also has a simulated sunrise to wake you up instead of an alarm. I gave it a try and it does seem to help me fall asleep.
Cortés also recommends trying a Muse Headband. "On the nights my mind is overactive, I wear my Muse Headband to redirect my energy toward peace and relaxation. It's a great tool for stress management," said Cortés.
Nokia's Sleep sensor pad slips under your mattress, where it can record your sleep habits and send them to Nokia's Health Mate app on your phone. The pad can also give you suggestions on how to improve your sleep.
The iFit Sleep HR tracker can also be an option. It fits underneath your mattress and records your sleep stats such as heart rate, how long you spend in deep sleep and how many times you wake up during the night.
To get soothing sounds in your bedroom -- without annoying your partner -- you may want to try Bose Sleepbuds. The buds are designed to be worn all night. The best part is they can last two days on a single charge with the silver-zinc rechargeable battery.
Sometimes the difference between you and a good night's sleep is a few degrees. Eight Sleep's Pod smart bed tracks your body temperature and adjusts to keep you cooler or warmer, depending on your preference.