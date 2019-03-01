How to get better sleep in 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

Sleep troubles?

Do you have trouble getting enough sleep? You're not alone. 

According to the Sleep Health Foundation of Australia, around one out of three people have problems with some form of insomnia. The Cleveland Clinic also found that about 70 million Americans have some type of sleep disorder that prevents them from getting a good night's sleep.

Internet Addiction

One of the biggest reasons we struggle to sleep well is our relationship with technology.

Tech in the bedroom is a double-edged sword, according to Dr. Jerald H. Simmons triple board-certified doctor of neurology and sleep medicine, and founding director of Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates.  

Using devices or watching television right before bed can lead to insomnia, limit your total sleep time, and play havoc on your sleep cycle. But, certain tech can create a soothing environment and help transition you into a better night's sleep.

Sleep

In celebration of National Sleep Awareness Week, March 10-16, here are some items you may want to add to and remove from your bedroom to get better sleep in 2019.

Shut off the tech

Martha Cortés, a doctor of dental surgery and diplomate for the American Board of Sleep Breathing, recommends shutting off electric devices like your phone, tablet or television. You should replace them with calming activities at least one hour before going to bed.   

Why certain devices are dream killers

Devices like tablets, phones and televisions emit a blue light that can stop the production of a hormone called melatonin. 

This hormone is what signals your brain that it's time to go to sleep. Without it, sleeping becomes much more difficult.   

Check for a blue light filter

If you're one of those people who would rather have their phones pried from their cold, dead hands than put away an hour before bed, there's a solution. See if your phone has a blue light filter. If it does, switch it on. 

For example, Android and newer Apple phones have a blue light filter in the settings called Night Mode

Filter your computer

If the computer is your gadget of choice, an app such as F.lux can add an orange-red filter to your screen when the sun sets. This filter won't disturb your melatonin production. During the day, the app will turn the blue light back on so you can stay alert.

Macs have this filter built in under Settings > Display > Night Shift.

Get blue light filtering glasses

You can also purchase glasses that filter blue light no matter what screen you're looking at. Here's everything you need to know about these type of glasses.  

Go dim

Since you can't walk around in the dark for the hour before bed, choose the right lighting for your bedroom. The best option is to dim the lights in your room. 

Here's our LED lighting guide to help you find the best dimmable and color-changing light bulbs. 

Go dim without a dimmer

No dimmer? Dr. Cortés recommends a Good Night LED light bulb because it is designed to promote melatonin production.  

Go dark

Once you're in bed, complete darkness is best. So, turn your phone over so the notification light faces downward or put your phone on Do Not Disturb mode. You can use these instructions to dim or shut off your devices' lights.

Also, use a sleep mask if you can't get 100 percent darkness.

Get a high-tech sleep mask

If you're feeling adventurous, try a high-tech version of the sleep mask. The Sound Oasis Illumy is controlled with an app and puts you to sleep with a simulated sunset and pulsating LEDs. It also has a simulated sunrise to wake you up instead of an alarm. I gave it a try and it does seem to help me fall asleep.

The Dreamlight mask

Another mask option is Dreamlight. This mask can guide your breathing, provide ambient sound and block light to get you to sleep better.

Get a sleep hat

Another wearable option is the Sleep Shepherd Hat. It has a built-in biofeedback sleep tracker that plays tones designed for deep, relaxing sleep, according to Cortés. CNET's Michael Franco gave the Shepherd Hat a try.

Or a headband

Cortés also recommends trying a Muse Headband. "On the nights my mind is overactive, I wear my Muse Headband to redirect my energy toward peace and relaxation. It's a great tool for stress management," said Cortés. 

Cuddle with a smart pillow

Somnox is a smart pillow that, well, breathes as you hold it to lull you to sleep. It also has a carbon dioxide sensor that can monitor when you fall asleep so that it can shut itself off. 

Get a smart nightlight

The right nightlight can make a difference, too. The Casper Glow, for example, has a timer that can make the light slowly fade to gently put you into sleep mode. 

Monitor your sleep with your wearables

Your monitoring devices such as the Fitbit, Motiv ring or the Lenovo Vital Moto Mod can give you insight into how well you sleep. 

How they work

Although they may not be incredibly accurate right now, the these devices are improving, and should provide insight into how well we sleep in years to come, Dr. Simmons told CNET.  

In this CNET video, Scott Stein describes what it's like to wear a Motiv fitness ring.  

Or use a sleeping pad

Nokia's Sleep sensor pad slips under your mattress, where it can record your sleep habits and send them to Nokia's Health Mate app on your phone. The pad can also give you suggestions on how to improve your sleep.

iFit sleep tracker

The iFit Sleep HR tracker can also be an option. It fits underneath your mattress and records your sleep stats such as heart rate, how long you spend in deep sleep and how many times you wake up during the night.

Bose Sleepbuds

To get soothing sounds in your bedroom -- without annoying your partner -- you may want to try Bose Sleepbuds. The buds are designed to be worn all night. The best part is they can last two days on a single charge with the silver-zinc rechargeable battery.

Get a new mattress

Your old, unsupportive mattress may be contributing to your lack of sleep. If you're looking for a new one, consider a smart mattress.  

For example, the Sleep Number 360 bed lets you adjust the bed temperature, firmness and incline so you can customize it to just what you need.  

Heat and cool your body

Sometimes the difference between you and a good night's sleep is a few degrees. Eight Sleep's Pod smart bed tracks your body temperature and adjusts to keep you cooler or warmer, depending on your preference.

WinkBed

The WinkBed also has temperature control features. It has blower fans that push air into the mattress to keep it warm or cool.

Here's our full guide on choosing a smart mattress.

Get a new frame

Already have a mattress you like? The Rocking Bed we saw at CES 2019 uses movement to help you fall asleep faster. No new mattress needed.

Or get a bed fan

If you can't afford a whole new bed that can adjust to your perfect sleeping temperature, there are devices that you can add to your bed that will do the job, like BedJet.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published Jan. 11, 2018 and has been updated.

