Even your favorite tech reaches its retirement age

NES Classic Edition
Released last year, the NES Classic, a smaller replica of the original Nintendo Entertainment System, came preloaded with several classic games, but is no longer available at major retail outlets.
Though you can still buy them used for now, you're out of luck unless you want to spend 4-5 times the original price of $60. Unfortunately, unless Nintendo decides to manufacture more, expect those prices to continue to rise.
Adobe Flash
Adobe's Flash Player has been with you for years, inside your browser, making it possible for you to play online games, stream music and originally, watch YouTube videos. But after a two-decade run, Adobe is killing it off.
Back in March 2016, a report from Japanese newspaper Nikkei said Nintendo would stop production of the Wii U by the end of the year. But on the next day Nintendo told us all not to worry and that it would continue production.
Now that everyone carries a smartphone and other wearables there just isn't the need for Apple's smaller music players.
Vertu
Want to blow more than $5,000 on a phone? Luxury phone company Vertu may have just proven selling ridiculously fancy phones isn't the best business model.
Vertu was famous (infamous?) over the last few years for its insanely extravagant Android phones made to tempt only the richest and most open-walleted among you. A 2013 Vertu Constellation went for $5,950 and that's one of the company's lower-priced models.
This year the company collapsed after plans to save it failed. It went out of business in early July 2017, leaving its residual staff of 200 unpaid and unemployed.
Nintendo announced that production of the New 3DS has ended in Japan. An update on the official Nintendo Japan website indicated in July that white, black and limited edition models of the base New 3DS are no longer being manufactured. Fortunately, the 2DS, New 2DS XL and New 3DS XL pages don't display the same message, but the New 3DS is officially on its way out.
Sony PlayStation 3
The end of Sony's PlayStation 3 console has been a done deal for some time now, with shipments to the US stopping in October 2016, and production of new units for Japan, the last place Sony was still selling new PS3 consoles, already concluded.
Now that stockpile of the last PlayStation 3 consoles has been sold or warehoused and shipments of that last model, a charcoal black console with a 500GB hard drive, have ceased, you can only find them at third-party retailers or auction sites like eBay.
You can certainly continue running Vista if you have it on your machine , but it's not recommended. The lack of support means no new updates, which means your machine will become more and more vulnerable to attack over time.
Windows Phone 8.1
Microsoft said July 11 that it was ending support for Windows Phone 8.1, one of the more notable updates to its troubled mobile operating system.
The writing has been on the wall for a while for Windows Phone, which hasn't gotten a meaningful update or any new products in two years. While Microsoft continues to support the successor to 8.1, Windows 10 Mobile, the move marks another sad chapter in the company's desperate struggle to gain relevancy in the smartphone market at a time when iPhones and phones running on Google's Android software dominate the world.
