Josh Miller/CNET

It's the end of an era. Apple appears to have quietly discontinued its iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle. Earlier Thursday, the webpages for both devices were redirecting to a page for the iPod Touch. They now point to Apple Music.

Both the Nano and the Shuffle were variations on Apple's famed MP3 player, the iPod. The Nano was like a shrunken iPhone with a touchscreen and a little home button. And the Shuffle was a miniature, square-shaped clip-on designed for playing tunes on the go. Neither device had been updated for years.

These two iterations of the iPod are the latest casualties from Apple's line of MP3 players that didn't have Internet capability. The company discontinued the iPod Classic in 2014.

Apple is still selling two versions of the iPod Touch -- one with 32GB of storage, the other with 128GB. Earlier versions of the device, with 16GB and 64GB of storage, are no longer available.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

First published July 27, 10:37 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:20 a.m.: Mentions that the pages now redirect to Apple Music.