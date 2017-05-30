At long last, end of the line for the Sony PlayStation 3

Sarah Tew/CNET

The end of Sony's PS3 console has been a done deal for some time now, with shipments to the US stopping in October, 2016, and production of new units for Japan, the last place Sony was still selling new PS3 consoles, already concluded.

Now that stockpile of last PlayStation 3 consoles has been sold or warehoused, and Sony says shipments of that last model, a charcoal black console with a 500GB hard drive, have ceased. US gamers have already gotten used to this -- a quick check of Amazon shows only third-party sellers offering PS3 consoles, while Best Buy isn't offering the PS3 at all.

A Google translation of Sony's Japanese-language page for that final PS3 model reads, "Shipment complete."

The groundbreaking console was released in November, 2006, and Sony originally claimed to have a 10-year plan for the system, and this puts the PS3 just a bit past that mark.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.