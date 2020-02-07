Coronavirus in pictures: Scenes from around the world

A never-before-seen deadly virus first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan has infected citizens in China and elsewhere with a pneumonia-like illness. The disease is causing alarm worldwide, with cases also reported in such countries as Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the US and Australia.
Here are some scenes from around the globe as scientists and citizens struggle to understand and contain the illness.
Zhou Qiong, a doctor in the department of respiratory medicine at Union Hospital in Wuhan, China, is a member of an "assault team" formed to fight the coronavirus. The hospital is affiliated with Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology.
A card with a portrait of Dr. Li Wenliang is surrounded by flowers at Li's hospital in Wuhan on Feb. 7. The 34-year-old Chinese doctor is considered a whistleblower for speaking out about the rising cases of pneumonia in an online chat room during the early days of the outbreak. He passed away Feb. 6 as a result of the virus.
Another cruise ship quarantined
A Dream World cruise ship docks at at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Kowloon Bya, Hong Kong on Feb. 07. Authorities are keeping 3,600 passengers and crew members under quarantine due to concerns they were inadvertently exposed to the coronavirus by eight passengers from mainland China.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization's director-general, speaks during a press conference in Geneva on Jan.30. The same day, the UN health agency declared an international emergency over the coronavirus, a rarely used designation that could lead to improved international coordination in tackling the disease.
Cruise ship grounded
The Costa Smeralda cruise ship is seen docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia. A passenger showed symptoms of the coronavirus on Jan. 30. Around 6,000 passengers of the ship were quarantined after the Chinese woman fell ill.
An Indonesian health official checks the temperature of a passenger upon his arrival at the Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang on Jan. 27. An effective quarantine is now in place in China, where the coronavirus originated, with all flights in and out of Wuhan grounded and a ban on Chinese tour groups domestically and abroad.
Market fears
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the week kicked off Jan. 27. US stocks fell sharply in morning trading as fears over the spreading coronavirus continue to unsettle global markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 400 points after the opening bell.
Diggers excavate for a new 1,000-bed hospital in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 25. The temporary hospital will help accommodate a growing number of coronavirus patients and is expected to be completed on Feb. 3.
Wary of the coronavirus, people in Hong Kong wear surgical masks in public. Many people are canceling trips to China and proceeding with caution. On Jan. 25, Hong Kong declared a citywide emergency, its highest warning level, canceling all official Chinese New Year celebrations and extending school breaks for the holiday until Feb. 17.
A worker in protective gear in Seoul, South Korea, sprays disinfectant in a train on Jan. 24 amid rising public concerns over the spread of China's Wuhan coronavirus, which medical experts have confirmed can be passed from human to human.
A notice at Japan's Narita airport on Jan. 24 shows a canceled flight to Wuhan, China. Japan is a popular travel destination for Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, but on Jan. 25 China said it'd clamp down on travel for some of its citizens heading abroad, including suspending tour groups and temporarily halting the sale of flight and hotel packages.
Virologist Sandro Halbe looks at cell culture dishes in a lab at the Institute of Virology at the Philipps University of Marburg in Germany on Jan. 24. Virologists at the university are involved in the development of a vaccine to combat the lung pathogen.
An environmental activist pickets in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow on Jan. 24 demanding a thorough screening of passengers arriving from Southeast Asia. The coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Tourists in Scotland wear face masks as they visit Edinburgh Castle on Jan. 24. It's been confirmed that 14 people in Scotland with symptoms have tested negative for the coronavirus. A daily incident management team has been created by the Scottish government to monitor the developing situation.
A face mask can be seen on Jan. 24 in a meeting room of the infectious diseases task force at Munich Airport. The task force fights against illnesses like SARS, swine flu, measles and chickenpox. Soon it may be battling the new coronavirus from China.