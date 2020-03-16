CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Xbox Live outage Coronavirus travel ban Westworld season 3 review Fortnite players surge amid coronavirus Apple bans non-official coronavirus apps from App Store Disney Plus now streams Frozen 2

San Francisco on lockdown over coronavirus

Stay home as much as possible, residents are being told.

Listen
- 00:42
coronavirus-empty-streets-sf-0023

San Francisco's streets are emptying.

 Angela Lang/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

San Francisco residents will be required to stay home except for essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced Monday. The city's requirements will come into force at midnight PT in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, although "necessary government functions and essential stores" will still be open.

"The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible. There is no need to rush out for food or supplies, as these stores will remain open," Breed tweeted. 

The San Francisco mayor will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. PT to go into more details.

Similar announcements are expected from the Bay Area counties of Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

More on the coronavirus