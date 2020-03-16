San Francisco on lockdown over coronavirus

Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

San Francisco residents will be required to stay home except for essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced Monday. The city's requirements will come into force at midnight PT in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, although "necessary government functions and essential stores" will still be open.

Effective at midnight, San Francisco will require people to stay home except for essential needs.



Necessary government functions & essential stores will remain open.



These steps are based on the advice of public health experts to slow the spread of #COVID19. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 16, 2020

"The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible. There is no need to rush out for food or supplies, as these stores will remain open," Breed tweeted.

The San Francisco mayor will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. PT to go into more details.

Similar announcements are expected from the Bay Area counties of Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.