Check out all the smart home products at CES 2019

Alarm.com Wellcam

The Wellcam smart video camera connects to Wi-Fi, allowing Alarm.com subscribers to extend their security service into the homes of loved ones. It has a 180-degree field of view, 1080p resolution, plus can make two-way audio calls. There's a call-out button on the Wellcam too for users to reach out for help. 

Originally published on Jan. 7, this gallery will be regularly updated throughout CES.

Published:Caption:Photo:Alarm.comRead the article
1
of 22

Altro Smart Lock

The Altro Smart Lock combines a video doorbell and connected deadbolt controller into one handy security gadget.  It links to phones and the cloud over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi . That lets you lock and unlock your front door remotely, or automatically when it detects your presence. 

Published:Caption:Photo:AltroRead the article
2
of 22

C by GE smart lighting

GE's current line of smart lighting will enjoy tight integration with Google Assistant. Called C by GE, the lineup contains LED bulbs, light switches and dimmers, plus smart plugs and sensors. 

Published:Caption:Photo:GE LightingRead the article
3
of 22

Caseta by Lutron Fan Speed Control

Want to transform your ordinary home ceiling fans into ones with smarts? The Lutron Caseta Fan Speed Control does just that. It also works with Google Assistant, Alexa and the IFTTT platform. 

Published:Caption:Photo:LutronRead the article
4
of 22

Currant Smart Wall Outlet

Use the Currant Smart Wall Outlet to get a handle on how much electricity your devices use. It also lets you control them with Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands.

Published:Caption:Photo:CurrantRead the article
5
of 22

D-Link Battery Wi-Fi Water Sensor

Get alerts for home water leaks in real time with this $50 D-Link sensor. It talks to the cloud wirelessly and comes with a 6-foot probe. It's also battery-powered so you can deploy it in lots of spots around the house.

Published:Caption:Photo:D-LinkRead the article
6
of 22

Domalys smart display

This smart display from French company Domalys is designed to offer a simple means of keeping in touch with loved ones. The device aims to make it easy for seniors to call for help in an emergency by pressing a big red physical button. It also doubles as a router for the company's Aladin motion-sensing safety lights. 

Published:Caption:Photo:DomalysRead the article
7
of 22

Eve Energy Strip

The Eve Energy Strip lets you to plug in up to three ordinary electronic devices and make them smart with app and Siri voice controls. You'll be able to turn an ordinary lamp on or off remotely. The Energy strip provides electrical surge protection too plus monitors energy usage.

Published:Caption:Photo:Eve SystemsRead the article
8
of 22

First Alert Onelink Bell

First Alert, better known for their smoke alarms, now has a video doorbell. Called the Onelink Bell, the connected ringer boasts 1080p HD resolution, a wide-angle lens, night vision, plus two-way audio. It plays nice with Google Assistant and Alexa as well.

Published:Caption:Photo:First AlertRead the article
9
of 22

Foldimate laundry folding robot

If you hate folding laundry, the Foldimate might be your dream come true. Looking like a printer, and about the size of a mini fridge, the Foldimate tackles shirts, pants, and other standard laundry items.

Published:Caption:Read the article
10
of 22

Heatworks Duo Smart Untethered Carafe

Waiting around for water to boil could be a thing of the past. The Heatworks Duo Smart Untethered Carafe heats water as you pour it. Just fill the Duo with cool water, and the carafe delivers hot H2O to your cup. It also lets you set the precise temperature you desire. Water decanted from the Duo is heated to plus or minus one degree of your selected temperature.

Published:Caption:Photo:HeatWorksRead the article
11
of 22

Gourmia 11-in-1 Deluxe Multicooker

Appliance maker Gourmia unveiled a new, smart kitchen appliance. The $150 11-in-1 Deluxe Multicooker works with Google Assistant voice commands. It will also respond to voice instructions you give to Alexa, plus Gourmia's Mia mobile app.

Published:Caption:Photo:GourmiaRead the article
12
of 22

KitchenAid Smart Display

KitchenAid has stepped into the smart display ring with its own gadget. The connected appliance is splash-resistant to stand up to kitchen spills. It's also one of a growing number of smart displays powered by Google Assistant.

Published:Caption:Photo:KitchenAidRead the article
13
of 22

Klipsch Bar 40G

Most home theater rigs don't provide much free space to add extra components. Create a little more room with the 40-inch Klipsch Bar 40G sound bar. It's designed to offer the sound of multiple speakers in one. It also boasts native support for Google Assistant. That'll help you avoid additional clutter by not having to squeeze in a smart speaker too.

Published:Caption:Photo:KlipschRead the article
14
of 22

Kohler smart bathroom

Have lots of money to burn, and crave a bathroom remodel that puts Google Assistant within easy access? Consider Kohler's smart bathroom collection. The line includes an intelligent toilet, a free-standing bath, a lighted mirror and a lighted three-piece vanity. All have accent lights you can control through voice commands put to Google Assistant. 

Published:Caption:Photo:KohlerRead the article
15
of 22

Leeo Smart Alert Nightlight

Keep and eye on your family with the new Leeo Nightlight. This refreshed model senses motion, listens out for smoke alarms, temperature, and humidity. It'll push alerts to your phone if anything is amiss or communicate through discrete color-changing LEDs.  

Published:Caption:Photo:LeeoRead the article
16
of 22

Moona smart pillow system

Is your pillow too hot, or too cold? The Moona smart pillow system might help. It's designed to control your pillow temperature to meet your personal comfort preference. A water pump on your nightstand controls Moona to one of three possible temperature settings (roughly 71 to 97 degrees Fahrenheit) . Moona's sensors track ambient light, temperature and humidity in the room too. 

Published:Caption:Photo:MoonaRead the article
17
of 22

Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell

Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell does many of the things other similar products can. It offers a 1080p HD video camera with a wide-angle lens. It detects motion, sees in the dark with infrared night vision, and has a speaker and microphone. Fancier tricks up its sleeve include Apple Homekit support, motion zones, and person detection.

Published:Caption:Photo:NetatmoRead the article
18
of 22

Trifio Ironpie robot vacuum

Despite its affordable $299 price, Trifo says its Ironpie robot vacuum cleans floors quickly, efficiently and effectively. The Ironpie uses a combination of sophisticated visual sensors, processing power and software to achieve this. The vacuum's other tricks include home monitoring (through its cameras), and future support for Alexa and Google Assistant. 

Published:Caption:Photo:TrifoRead the article
19
of 22

U by Moen Smart Shower

The U by Moen Smart Shower already works with Alexa. At CES 2019 though, Moen said it will bring Apple's Siri and Google Assistant on board too. Soon you'll be able to ask all three voice assistants to turn your shower on and off, plus set to your preferred water temperature. Now that's luxury.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNETRead the article
20
of 22

Volo Go hairdryer

Startup Volo Beauty claims its Volo Go hairdryer dries your hair "from the inside out" thanks to infrared radiant heat technology. It's also battery-powered via a lithium-ion battery so you don't have to bother with cords.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
21
of 22

Vuzix Blade

The $999 Vuzix Blade might be the first pair of Alexa-compatible smart glasses. Its creators also say they'll add compatibility with Google Assistant in the future too. The headset takes video and photos, and plays audio through integrated headphones. It can also display images, video, apps and messages, right on the lenses.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
22
of 22
