Check out all the smart home products at CES 2019

The Wellcam smart video camera connects to Wi-Fi, allowing Alarm.com subscribers to extend their security service into the homes of loved ones. It has a 180-degree field of view, 1080p resolution, plus can make two-way audio calls. There's a call-out button on the Wellcam too for users to reach out for help.
Originally published on Jan. 7, this gallery will be regularly updated throughout CES.
The Altro Smart Lock combines a video doorbell and connected deadbolt controller into one handy security gadget. It links to phones and the cloud over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi . That lets you lock and unlock your front door remotely, or automatically when it detects your presence.
Get alerts for home water leaks in real time with this $50 D-Link sensor. It talks to the cloud wirelessly and comes with a 6-foot probe. It's also battery-powered so you can deploy it in lots of spots around the house.
This smart display from French company Domalys is designed to offer a simple means of keeping in touch with loved ones. The device aims to make it easy for seniors to call for help in an emergency by pressing a big red physical button. It also doubles as a router for the company's Aladin motion-sensing safety lights.
The Eve Energy Strip lets you to plug in up to three ordinary electronic devices and make them smart with app and Siri voice controls. You'll be able to turn an ordinary lamp on or off remotely. The Energy strip provides electrical surge protection too plus monitors energy usage.
First Alert, better known for their smoke alarms, now has a video doorbell. Called the Onelink Bell, the connected ringer boasts 1080p HD resolution, a wide-angle lens, night vision, plus two-way audio. It plays nice with Google Assistant and Alexa as well.
If you hate folding laundry, the Foldimate might be your dream come true. Looking like a printer, and about the size of a mini fridge, the Foldimate tackles shirts, pants, and other standard laundry items.
Waiting around for water to boil could be a thing of the past. The Heatworks Duo Smart Untethered Carafe heats water as you pour it. Just fill the Duo with cool water, and the carafe delivers hot H2O to your cup. It also lets you set the precise temperature you desire. Water decanted from the Duo is heated to plus or minus one degree of your selected temperature.
Appliance maker Gourmia unveiled a new, smart kitchen appliance. The $150 11-in-1 Deluxe Multicooker works with Google Assistant voice commands. It will also respond to voice instructions you give to Alexa, plus Gourmia's Mia mobile app.
KitchenAid has stepped into the smart display ring with its own gadget. The connected appliance is splash-resistant to stand up to kitchen spills. It's also one of a growing number of smart displays powered by Google Assistant.
Most home theater rigs don't provide much free space to add extra components. Create a little more room with the 40-inch Klipsch Bar 40G sound bar. It's designed to offer the sound of multiple speakers in one. It also boasts native support for Google Assistant. That'll help you avoid additional clutter by not having to squeeze in a smart speaker too.
Have lots of money to burn, and crave a bathroom remodel that puts Google Assistant within easy access? Consider Kohler's smart bathroom collection. The line includes an intelligent toilet, a free-standing bath, a lighted mirror and a lighted three-piece vanity. All have accent lights you can control through voice commands put to Google Assistant.
Keep and eye on your family with the new Leeo Nightlight. This refreshed model senses motion, listens out for smoke alarms, temperature, and humidity. It'll push alerts to your phone if anything is amiss or communicate through discrete color-changing LEDs.
Is your pillow too hot, or too cold? The Moona smart pillow system might help. It's designed to control your pillow temperature to meet your personal comfort preference. A water pump on your nightstand controls Moona to one of three possible temperature settings (roughly 71 to 97 degrees Fahrenheit) . Moona's sensors track ambient light, temperature and humidity in the room too.
Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell does many of the things other similar products can. It offers a 1080p HD video camera with a wide-angle lens. It detects motion, sees in the dark with infrared night vision, and has a speaker and microphone. Fancier tricks up its sleeve include Apple Homekit support, motion zones, and person detection.
Despite its affordable $299 price, Trifo says its Ironpie robot vacuum cleans floors quickly, efficiently and effectively. The Ironpie uses a combination of sophisticated visual sensors, processing power and software to achieve this. The vacuum's other tricks include home monitoring (through its cameras), and future support for Alexa and Google Assistant.
The U by Moen Smart Shower already works with Alexa. At CES 2019 though, Moen said it will bring Apple's Siri and Google Assistant on board too. Soon you'll be able to ask all three voice assistants to turn your shower on and off, plus set to your preferred water temperature. Now that's luxury.
Startup Volo Beauty claims its Volo Go hairdryer dries your hair "from the inside out" thanks to infrared radiant heat technology. It's also battery-powered via a lithium-ion battery so you don't have to bother with cords.
The $999 Vuzix Blade might be the first pair of Alexa-compatible smart glasses. Its creators also say they'll add compatibility with Google Assistant in the future too. The headset takes video and photos, and plays audio through integrated headphones. It can also display images, video, apps and messages, right on the lenses.