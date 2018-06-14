Biggest games of E3 2018

The Witcher 3 is a legendary game and made CD Projekt Red one the most revered development teams in gaming. Cyberpunk 2077 is the Polish developer's next, er, projekt. It looks utterly incredible. There's no word yet on when it will be released, but a second trailer debuted at E3.
Release date: TBA, but rumored to be "before June 2019."
And yes, that mysterious necklace teased at the end of Gears of War 4 finds its way into the story. So where are the COGs headed next? "Back to where it all began," a place that it's safe to assume will feature Locusts, waist-high walls and plenty of chainsaw guns.
The world has sorta moved on from the Halo series, but in a world where esports is perennially threatening to break into the mainstream, we're hoping 343 Industries' new Halo Infinite awakens the long-dormant competitive Halo scene.
"With Halo Infinite we will join Master Chief on his greatest adventure yet to save humanity," head of Xbox Phil Spencer said after the initial trailer was revealed during Microsoft's E3 2018 event. The game will be powered by the Slipspace Engine, a new graphics backbone for the game series. And the game will be coming to both Xbox One and Windows 10, via the Xbox Play Anywhere program.
Ever since the first teaser dropped, Fallout fans have been guessing that Fallout 76 would be the earliest game in the series' timeline, and would feature a less destroyed world than the desolate landscape the franchise has been known for.
The creators of Titanfall are making a dark Star Wars game set after the fall of the Jedi Order.
Respawn Entertainment's Vince Zampella teased Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order during Electronic Arts' E3 press conference Saturday, announcing that it "takes place during the dark times" in a period when "the Jedi are being hunted."
Yes, there's another installment of FIFA coming, with a host of small graphical and gameplay improvements, as well as the addition of a Champions League license that EA has swiped from Konami and its rival soccer game PES. It will also feature the third and final chapter of Alex Hunter's story in The Journey.
Do you like JRPGs with extremely convoluted plots? Boy, do we have the game for you!
Fans of the series, who've been waiting a long time for a proper Kingdom Hearts sequel, now can look forward to the officially announced Kingdom Hearts 3, which features characters from Frozen -- as well as a ton of other Disney properties.
Hideo Kojima set a high bar for weirdness with the twists and turns fans loved in the Metal Gear Solid series. Since departing the franchise, Kojima has been immersed in a new project: the PlayStation 4-exclusive Death Stranding.
The occasional interview and stunning trailer have offered some insight into how the game will play, but for now it just seems like a weird trip through horror, ecological concerns, parenting, invisible monsters and Norman Reedus.
Spider-Man is one of those comic book properties that has a storied history of actually being pretty damn good as a video game. Spider-Man 2 was a stone-cold classic. Spider-Man 3 was extremely good as well.
This is something of a reboot. It's helmed by Insomniac Games, one of the most consistent development teams out there, and if the new trailer shown at E3 is an indication, the game looks amazing (Sorry, Xbox owners: This one is a PS4 exclusive.)
The Last of Us Part II, also a PS4 exclusive, takes place five years after the original, with the player taking control of Ellie. Interestingly the game's director, Neil Druckmann has said the second game will be centered around the theme of "hate," in stark comparison to the original, which was centered around the idea of "love."
The game itself seems absolutely savage. Everything is ramped up: The stealth, the combat, the impact of the combat, the animations -- all of it.
Every single Smash Bros. character is headed to the Nintendo Switch with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, coming to stores December 7, 2018. During its E3 2018 live stream, Nintendo not only revealed that Ultimate will bring together the series' entire roster to date, but that a multitude of new stages and old ones, along with character tweaks and updates, would be coming to the latest Smash Bros. entry.
Remedy Entertainment, the team behind classic sci-fi horror Alan Wakeand time-bending Quantum Break,showcased its latest game during Sony'sE3 press conference. It's called Control and it's a "third-person supernatural action-adventure" that looks super slick, with a black-and-white aesthetic reminiscent of Alan Wake. This one won't be a PS4 exclusive.
Unveiled last October at Paris Games Week, Ghost of Tsushima is a big project from Sucker Punch Games, the studio behind the Infamous and Sly Cooper franchises. Imagine the Batman Arkham games, except with samurais during the Mongol invasion of Japan in the 1200s.
The rumors are true, battle royale fans: the hotly anticipated Fortnite is now available for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo revealed Fortnite can be downloaded via the Nintendo eShop during its press conference. Go get it, Switch owners (yes, it's free).
Daniel Chayer-Bisson, a senior game director at Eidos Montreal, promised greater depth in combat and underwater exploration. Lara will become one with the jungle, he says. This is all likely to mean Lara will have more inventive ways to brutally kill unsuspecting enemies.
The game will be playable on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
We've been waiting over 15 years for Beyond Good and Evil 2, the long-promised sequel to the fan-favorite tale of a civilization under occupation and the photojournalist who saves it. (Plus, a really awesome badass pig dude.)
The surprise reveal at E3: Former protagonist Jade is the villain, not the hero!
The next installment of Microsoft's graphically impressive arcade racer is set in Britain. New to the series: Dynamic seasons, which will impact racing conditions. The game will be available for Xbox One and PC and has been optimized for the Xbox One X with 4K output.
Yes, Super Mario Party is coming to the Switch and it looks like a lot of fun. The wide assortment of mini games will take advantage of the Switch's Wii-like motion controls with up to 4 players getting in on the action (if you have two sets of controllers). The trailer even shows players combining two Switch consoles as part of the gameplay, which looks interesting.
There are big sequels for Fallout, Doom, Quake and Elder Scrolls coming to PC, Xbox and PS4 in next few months -- and years -- but the game that caught a lot of people's attention was Elder Scrolls Blades, the upcoming free-to-play iOS and Android RPG from Bethesda.
Game director Todd Howard called it a "massive first-person RPG with console-quality graphics" during its on-stage reveal at E3.
The game will be free, and will arrive this fall on iOS and Android devices, with more platforms -- including VR modes -- promised in the future.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest game by From Software, the creators of Dark Souls and Bloodborne. It was long thought "Shadows Die Twice" was a codename for a possible Bloodborne sequel, but it turns out it's a brand new game that will be published by Activision.
The next installment of the Metro series from 4A Games promises a more freeform survival experience in a more expansive post-nuclear-war Russia. Unlike Metro 2033 and Last Light, the action takes place mostly above ground instead of underneath it. It will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.