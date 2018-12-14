Best headphones for the holidays

Sony's WH-1000XM3, the third generation of Sony's excellent wireless noise-canceling headphones, is more comfortable and features even better performance. It's currently our top-rated noise-canceling headphone.
Bose has added a dedicated button for connecting to Google Assistant to its excellent QuietComfort 35 wireless noise-canceling headphone, which doubles as an advanced headset for making calls. Otherwise the headphone hasn't changed. The original earned an Editors' Choice award from CNET.
V-Moda's Crossfade 2 Wireless is its best model yet, with improved sound, battery life and comfort. Featuring excellent build quality, it's one of the best premium over-ear wireless headphones, although it doesn't feature active noise-canceling.
Apple's totally wireless AirPods have taken the world by storm. They're designed to automatically pair with the iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, and other Apple devices running Apple latest operating systems (they're Bluetooth headphones, but Apple devices get access to special features).
Jabra's Elite Active 65t are one of the top truly wireless earphones and are superior to Apple's AirPods in some ways. The step-down Elite 65t earphones aren't quite as durable, but there isn't a huge difference and they sometimes go on sale.
Although the design stayed the same, Beats upgraded its Studio Wireless headphones with new drivers and components. They also feature much improved noise-canceling and battery life plus a slightly better sound.
The Soundsport Free totally wireless earphones are Bose's answer to Apple's AirPods -- and have dropped in price since their launch (they've been on sale for $170). They sound richer and fit more securely in your ears.
Jaybird, one of the early leaders in wireless in-ear sport headphones, has a new X-series headphone, the X4. Not only is it sweat-proof, it's fully waterproof, and Jaybird has included new tips and fins that promise a more comfortable, secure fit.
At $100, Jaybird's Tarah headphone looks a lot like the X4 but cost $30 less. (They've been on sale for $80, which makes them even more appealing).
Aside from the price, what's the difference? Well, the buds themselves are shaped a little differently and aren't designed to be worn with the cord looped back around the top of your ear. Also, the Tarah has two hours less battery life than the X4.
Plantronics has been putting out a steady stream of pretty affordable headphones that deliver good performance for the money, and the BackBeat Go 810 fits right in with them. Featuring noise-canceling in an over-ear design for $150, in many ways it's the "light" version of the company's BackBeat Pro 2, which lists for $200.
Plantronics' BackBeat Fit headphone has been a favorite among runners. After four long years and thousands of units sold, that headphone has finally been upgraded. Like the original, the BackBeat Fit 2100, which adds touch controls but has similar sound, is priced at less than $100.
Sennheiser's PXC 550 Wireless is a worthy competitor to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Like that model, it's very comfortable, features impressive noise cancelation and works very well as a headset for making calls.
Sony's latest true wireless WF-SP700N earphones retail for $180 and are essentially the sports version of Sony's earlier WF-1000X. Both have an active noise-canceling feature that helps muffle ambient noise -- something missing from Apple's slightly less expensive AirPods.
Thanks to having been updated with Apple's new low-energy W1 custom Bluetooth chip, Beats' Solo 3 Wireless has much better battery life than its predecessor. Its impressive 40-hour battery life is tops for a Bluetooth headphone.
Beats' Powerbeats Wireless 3 improves slightly on the design of the popular Powerbeats 2 Wireless sports headphone and adds Apple's energy-efficient W1 custom Bluetooth chip, which makes connecting the headphones very easy (for Apple users) and significantly boosts battery life.