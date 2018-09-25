Enlarge Image Jaybird

In August, Jaybird, one of the early leaders in wireless in-ear sport headphones, introduced its new X-series headphone, the X4. Now we get the Tarah, which looks a lot like the X4 but costs $30 less ($100).

Aside from the price, what's the difference? Well, the buds themselves are shaped a little differently and aren't designed to be worn with the cord looped back around the top of your ear. Also, the Tarah has two hours less battery life than the X4.

Otherwise the specs are similar. Not only is the Tarah sweatproof but Jaybird says it's fully waterproof, with an IPX7 rating (it can be fully submersed to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes). There's also the same fast charge feature that gives you one hour of play time from a 10-minute charge.

With this type of headphone it's important to get a tight seal to maximize sound quality and not lose any bass, and to that end, Jaybird has included new tips and fins that promise a more comfortable, secure fit. However, while the step-up X4 includes new "exclusive-to-Jaybird" Comply Ultra foam tips, they're not included with the Tarah. That's not a huge deal -- I was more disappointed that the Tarah doesn't come with a carrying pouch.

Enlarge Image Jaybird

Thankfully Jaybird has a new cord management system called Speed Cinch that makes it easy to adjust the cord length.

I've spent a little time with both the X4 and Tarah and like them, but I also think that with so much competition in the sports headphone market they probably both need to come down in price by $30.

I'll have my full reviews of the Tarah and the X4 in coming weeks.



Key specs