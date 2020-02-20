40 irresistible things on Amazon under $20

A cooler to transport turkey sandwiches (and the occasional kidney)

Amazon sells plenty of necessities, but the real fun for fans of the shopping giant is all the weird, inexpensive stuff. Here are 40 irresistible items we found on Amazon, all available for less than $20.

To start: This EMT tote -- that stands for Emergency Meal Transport, by the way -- is absolutely hilarious. But be careful: According to Amazon reviewers, some people may think this cooler is the real deal.