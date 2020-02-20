40 irresistible things on Amazon under $20

A cooler to transport turkey sandwiches (and the occasional kidney)
Amazon sells plenty of necessities, but the real fun for fans of the shopping giant is all the weird, inexpensive stuff. Here are 40 irresistible items we found on Amazon, all available for less than $20.
To start: This EMT tote -- that stands for Emergency Meal Transport, by the way -- is absolutely hilarious. But be careful: According to Amazon reviewers, some people may think this cooler is the real deal.
Published:Caption:Fox Van AllenPhoto:Paladone via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
18
of 40
This puzzle made for puppers 🐶
Your dog will need to solve a two-step, intermediate-difficulty puzzle to eat the treats you put in this challenging toy. Some dogs take a long time to learn they need to slide the blocks and swivel the flippers. Others figure it out in a minute or two.
Published:Caption:Fox Van AllenPhoto:Paladone via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
20
of 40
The ultimate grill-scrubbing brush
If you're still cleaning your grill with a years-old brush, stop right now -- it can shed dangerous metal bristles that can get into your food. Instead, replace it right away with this superior Kona 360 brush that CNET readers and Amazon reviewers (4.7 stars) absolutely love.
Published:Caption:Fox Van AllenPhoto:Petbia via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
35
of 40
These great silicone mats for baking cookies 🍪
If you do a lot of baking, you should upgrade from disposable parchment paper to a reusable, non-stick, silicone baking mat. This two-pack from AmazonBasics stands out as a great value, but be careful: Temperatures over 450-ish will cause these mats to scorch, some reviewers say.
Published:Caption:Fox Van AllenPhoto:Wemo via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
39
of 40
This game that combines Werewolf with 20 Questions
This addictive party game is a twist on 20 Questions: Everyone at the table is trying to guess a word, picked from the accompanying app. But some players know more about the word than the rest, while others are actively working to sabotage the team.