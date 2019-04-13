50 surprising things people are buying on Amazon right now

CNET también está disponible en español.

You won't believe all the weird stuff people are buying on Amazon

These days you can buy just about anything at Amazon. And we do mean anything. Here are 50 of the weirdest -- and coolest -- things people are buying on Amazon right now.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured in this guide.

For starters: We can't verify the claims that this is the absolute largest gummy worm you can buy. But at two feet long (and weighing three pounds), this $27.95 gummy worm is still way bigger than any gummy has a right to be.

Published:Caption:Photo:Giant Gummy Bears/Amazon
1
of 50

This massive robot that cleans your toilet and only your toilet

This $349.99 toilet-cleaning robot from Giddel is one of the most complicated solutions to an everyday problem we've seen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Altan Giddel/Amazon
2
of 50

This cardboard pop-up cat toy for kitties

The Cat Punch toy from Paper Pop requires a little bit of assembly on your part, but that's just part of the fun. The other part of the fun? Playing whack-a-mole with your cat.

You can get the Cat Punch box for $26.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Paper Pop/Amazon
3
of 50

Bargain-price caskets

This is a little bit grim, but there's a wide selection of caskets to choose from on Amazon, with many priced under $1,000. And yes, that includes free shipping to the funeral home of your choice.

Published:Caption:Photo:Syda Productions
4
of 50

This French press R2D2

There's a lot of strange Star Wars merch out there, but this 4-cup R2D2 French press from ThinkGeek ($39.99) is one of the strangest. 

Published:Caption:Photo:ThinkGeek via Amazon
5
of 50

This gadget that adds a heads-up display to your car

This neat little dash-mounted gadget connects to your car's OBD II port (most vehicles manufactured after 2007 have one) to add a little bit of high-tech flair.

You can get a 5.5-inch heads-up display for $46.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Arestech/Amazon
6
of 50

These lollipops that are out of this world

Each $25.85 gift pack of these Sparko Sweets Galaxy Series Lollipops includes all nine planets in our solar system (yes, we're counting Pluto), plus a tenth lollipop to represent the sun.

Published:Caption:Photo:Getty Images/iStockphoto/Spark Sweets via Amazon
7
of 50

These Kyber crystal-powered chopsticks

If you love sushi as much as you love Star Wars, then you need these in your life.

You can get two pairs of lightsaber chopsticks on Amazon in a variety of colors for just $12.97. And yup, batteries are included.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chopsabers via Amazon
8
of 50

This neon sign that celebrates the weird

Let's get weird. 'Nuff said.

This 12-inch glass tube neon light is available in a variety of styles and colors, starting at $59.99.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kukuu/Amazon
9
of 50

This gorgeous Lego model of San Francisco

This 565-piece Lego set for adults includes tiny brick versions of all San Francisco's coolest landmarks: the Transamerica Pyramid, Salesforce Tower, the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and more.

You can get the Lego Architecture Skyline Collection San Francisco Building Kit for $39.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lego/Amazon
10
of 50

These magnets that turn your fridge into a Game Boy

The coolest part about these giant fridge magnets? The "screen" doubles as a dry-erase whiteboard.

This 6-piece FreezerBoy magnet set sells for $24.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Swagasaurus Rex/Amazon
11
of 50

☢️ Actual, radioactive uranium ☢️

Get it while it lasts! The seller of this $39.99 chunk of radioactive uranium ore, Images Scientific Instruments, advises you not to eat or drink while handling it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Images SI/Amazon
12
of 50

This robot that does windows

Your maid may not do windows, but this weird and expensive smartphone-controlled suction robot does!

You can get the Hobot Glass and Window Cleaning Robot for $399.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Hobot/Amazon
13
of 50

This dog-size window for your fence

We love how this 9.5-inch acrylic PetPeek doggie window ($34.92) bubbles out so there's room for your pupper's schnoz.

Published:Caption:Photo:PetPeek/Amazon
14
of 50

This toilet paper dispenser that's like wiping with an Instagram feed

We're in love with this $16.00 Polaroll toilet paper dispenser (right), but to get the full effect, you'll want to add a photographic toilet paper roll ($5.98) to your order.

Published:Caption:Photo:DOIY/Amazon
15
of 50

A big box filled with a thousand mealworms

Yes, you can buy live insects for your pets on Amazon, but beware: One reviewer says that the sound of them "chewing and scraping from outside the box" is "like something from a nightmare." (You can read the full review here.)

This box of 1,100 mealworms is priced at $11.99 on Amazon, or just over 1 cent per creepy crawly.

Published:Caption:Photo:Bassett's Cricket Ranch/Amazon
16
of 50

This popular digital wallet for holding all your cryptocurrency

Still bagholding all that crypto you picked up back in 2017 when 1 BTC was worth $19,500? Then check out the secure Trezor One hardware wallet ($48.49), which works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and a variety of other crypto currencies.

Published:Caption:Photo:Trezor/Amazon
17
of 50

This Star Wars waffle maker

First, we fell in love with this Marvel's Avengers waffle maker. Then came this Bob Ross waffle maker. Now, we can't get enough of this $43.80 Star Wars appliance that makes Millennium Falcon-shaped breakfast treats.

(Basically, we just like eating waffles.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Pangea Brands/Amazon
18
of 50

Just a pillow with Jeff Goldblum's face on it

This pillow is ahhhhhhhh ah ah ah perfect. And it's just $13.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Africa Studio/Goddess Aalto/Amazon
19
of 50

This fetch machine for your doggo

Once you teach your pupper to drop his favorite ball into the iFetch ($199.99 on Amazon), he'll be playing for hours.

Published:Caption:Photo:iFetch/Amazon
20
of 50

These super cool glow-in-the-dark playing cards

No one needs glow-in-the-dark playing cards. Until there's a power outage. Or until you go camping.

You can get a pack of these glow-in-the-dark cards from Kikkerland for $11.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kikkerland/Amazon
21
of 50

This life-size yeti for your garden

According to the IRS, the average tax refund check is roughly $2,640 this year, which is just about the price of this gigantic, 6-foot-tall yeti statue on Amazon. Who says you can't afford nice things?

Published:Caption:Photo:pzAxe/Amazon
22
of 50

Wow. So shirt. Tacos. Doge. Amaze.

So millennial. Much comfort. Wow.

You can get this bizarre T-shirt for $18.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Presidential Taco Doge Shirts/Amazon
23
of 50

This horrifying (yet satisfying) pimple-popping toy

Fans of Shark Tank will recognize this gross stress reliever toy ($10.88), which comes with 30mL of pimple pus solution.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anboor/Amazon
24
of 50

This wax candle with a skeleton inside

This one is a personal favorite: As the cat-shaped candle's wax melts away, a metal skeleton is revealed underneath.

You can get a PyroPet candle of your own for $34.00 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:PyroPet/Amazon
25
of 50

These plush and cuddly corgi butts

We love all parts of corgis, but there's something magical about the floofsters' butts.

You can get this 15-inch corgi butt pillow for $15.97 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nova Republic/Amazon
26
of 50

This rad prehistoric 3D puzzle

This neat dino toy is half craft project, half puzzle. So it's perfect for kids... and just as perfect on your desk at work.

You can find a number of different dinosaur-themed sets from Halftoys on Amazon starting at $17.99.

Published:Caption:Photo:Halftoys/Amazon
27
of 50

Just a bunch of Sweet 'n Sour packets from McDonalds

Let's be honest, Chicken McNuggets are nothing more than a Sweet 'n Sour sauce delivery system. Now you can skip the McNuggets and just get 25 packets of Sweet 'n Sour or BBQ sauce for $29.95 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:McDonald's/Amazon
28
of 50

This delightfully strange squirrel puppet

This puppet kit comes with a head and four feet. As for the body... well, you provide that part.

You can get this weird Archie McPhee Handi Squirrel puppet for $6.56 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Archie McPhee/Amazon
29
of 50

This shirt for when you're too lazy for the gym

It's like the T-shirt that doubles as a tuxedo. Just not as classy.

You can get one for $7.55 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:KFSO/Amazon
30
of 50

This dice-hungry mimic for Dungeons & Dragons gamers

Looking for a place to store all those d10 and d20 dice? This plush mimic monster ($42.00) from Ultra Pro makes the perfect die storage bag. Just watch your fingers, OK?

Published:Caption:Photo:Niferure/Ultra Pro/Amazon
31
of 50

This llama duster to keep your desktop spotless

This bendable llama duster may not pick up a ton of dust (per Amazon reviewers), but it is definitely cute. And really, isn't that all that matters?

You can get your own llama duster for $18.00 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Gift Republic/Amazon
32
of 50

This cozy blanket that'll eat you alive

This soft polar-fleece croc may be the coziest sack you'll ever crawl into.

You can get yours for $29.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Cozy Snugs/Amazon
33
of 50

This hand-powered espresso maker that works anywhere

Have you ever made an oat-milk latte at the bottom of the Grand Canyon? Well, with this hand-powered Minipresso coffee maker from Wacaco ($40.65), now you can.

Published:Caption:Photo:Wacaco/Amazon
34
of 50

This shower coffee maker that's really just a fun trick

As terrible -- or, perhaps, as wonderful? -- as the idea of hot coffee in the shower sounds, this isn't a real gadget. It is, however, a real fake gift box that you can order and hide a real gift inside.

You can get the Bathe & Brew gag gift box for $7.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Prank Pack/Amazon
35
of 50

This crazy fun laser tag set

Think laser tag died in the '80s? Think again. This four-player laser tag set from ArmoGear ($99.99) includes four guns and four target vests.

Published:Caption:Photo:ArmoGear/Amazon
36
of 50

This digital smart shower from Moen

Not many people are bold enough to extend their smart home into the shower. But if you're willing to spend $870.00 on this Moen Digital Shower Controller, you can have Alexa preheat your shower to the perfect temperature every morning before you even get out of bed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Moen/Amazon
37
of 50
$912.63 at Amazon Read Full Review

This cute little claw game toy

This toy is great for kids. But it's also great for adults who are hopelessly addicted to crane games. You know who you are.

This Moj Moj Claw Machine includes six squishy toy surprises and sells for $39.99.

Published:Caption:Photo:Moj Moj/Amazon
38
of 50

This box of nothing

You really can buy anything on Amazon. Even nothing.

This deluxe box of nothing will set you back $11.95 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Gears Out/Amazon
39
of 50

This self-watering planter with a super cute squirrel hiding inside

The squirrel inside this $36.00 pot from Qualy rises with the level of water inside, so you know when it's time to water your plants.

Published:Caption:Photo:Qualy/Amazon
40
of 50

This rootin' tootin' squirrel

Yup, people really do buy taxidermy statues on Amazon. We're partial to this rootin' tootin' cowboy squirrel, currently on offer for $249.99.

Published:Caption:Photo:American Natural Resources/Amazon
41
of 50

This game of hot potato that shocks that crap outta you when you lose

This sadistic take on hot potato gives you a nasty little electric shock when you lose, though there is a no-shock mode included for the faint of heart.

The Shocktato requires 3 AAA batteries (not included) and sells for $29.99 on Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lightning Reaction/Amazon
42
of 50

This terrifying game of jelly bean Russian roulette that kids LOVE

Spin the spinner, then eat the color of bean it lands on. But is that yellow jelly bean buttered-popcorn flavor, or Rotten Egg? Is that white one Coconut or spoiled milk?

You can get a 3.5 ounce pack of these weird Jelly Belly beans on Amazon for $4.97.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jelly Belly/Amazon
43
of 50

This Nintendo-branded memory card for your Switch

This officially licensed 128GB MicroSDXC card from SanDisk ($27.90) adds a bit of Nintendo branding to a part of your Nintendo Switch that you'll almost never see. Worth it!

Published:Caption:Photo:SanDisk/Amazon
44
of 50

This sick space wolf wallet for holding your sick space cash

This $14.95 Tyvek microfiber space wolf Mighty Wallet is super thin and light, yet strong and durable.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mighty Wallet/Amazon
45
of 50

This Star Trek game from Stern Pinball that's beyond amazing

This premium, full-size Star Trek machine from Stern Pinball tasks you with defeating the USS Vengeance. It's one of the coolest ways to blow $7,199.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stern Pinball/Amazon
46
of 50

This handy gadget that helps you find your lost keys

If you're constantly misplacing your keys, wallet or phone, then you need the Tile Mate ($59.99 for a pack of four). It has a range of 300 feet, works with both Apple iOS and Google Android, and now features a replaceable CR123A battery.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tile/Amazon
47
of 50
Read First Take

This tiny arcade machine that you build yourself

It only takes about 10 minutes to build this TinyCircuits mini arcade machine ($59.95) that comes complete with open-source games. It also includes an SD card expansion slot, so you can add your own games.

Published:Caption:Photo:TinyCircuits/Amazon
48
of 50

This toilet that you drink coffee out of

This toilet-shaped novelty mug from Big Mouth ($12.99) holds up to 12 ounces of tea or coffee, no matter how crappy the brew may be. 💩

Published:Caption:Photo:Big Mouth/Amazon
49
of 50

This wacky waving inflatable arm flaling tube man for your desk

If you're a fan of Family Guy, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia or your local used car dealership, this Tubey the Tubeman toy is pretty much perfect. (Though, at $39.99, it's also pretty expensive).

Published:Caption:Photo:Tubey the Tubeman/Amazon
50
of 50
