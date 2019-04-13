50 surprising things people are buying on Amazon right now

Yes, you can buy live insects for your pets on Amazon, but beware: One reviewer says that the sound of them "chewing and scraping from outside the box" is "like something from a nightmare." (You can read the full review here.)
This shower coffee maker that's really just a fun trick
As terrible -- or, perhaps, as wonderful? -- as the idea of hot coffee in the shower sounds, this isn't a real gadget. It is, however, a real fake gift box that you can order and hide a real gift inside.
This handy gadget that helps you find your lost keys
If you're constantly misplacing your keys, wallet or phone, then you need the Tile Mate ($59.99 for a pack of four). It has a range of 300 feet, works with both Apple iOS and Google Android, and now features a replaceable CR123A battery.
It only takes about 10 minutes to build this TinyCircuits mini arcade machine ($59.95) that comes complete with open-source games. It also includes an SD card expansion slot, so you can add your own games.