42 products with insanely funny Amazon reviews

This internet-famous horse head mask

Amazon reviews are a great way to research whether to click that buy button, but they can be entertaining as well. Here are some of the funniest Amazon reviews we've ever seen.

"it is day 87 and the horses have accepted me as one of their own," writes Amazon reviewer ByronicHero in a diary-like review of this horse-head mask. "I have grown to understand and respect their gentle ways."