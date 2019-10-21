42 products with insanely funny Amazon reviews

Published:Caption:Fox Van AllenPhoto:Wegner via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
A set of tiny hands
"There aren't enough words to express my gratitude for these tiny hands," says one Amazon reviewer. "They have made me closer with my friends, they have brought me peace of mind, and, most importantly, they have strengthened my relationship with God."
"Please note that this Daddle is Western Style and will not be appropriate for those trained in the English Father Riding Method whereby one holds a rein in each hand and posts the trot. If you are looking forward to father jumping, father fox hunting, father polo or daddy dressage you will not be able to use this Daddle."
Published:
The perfect way for lazy parents to clean the floor
"My floors have never been cleaner," raves Amazon reviewer Victor G. about this baby-powered cleaning invention. "The only problem is that my child has outgrown the suit and I am having to rent children from the neighborhood to keep the floors clean."
Published:
A steering-wheel mounted desk for your car
"You wouldn't believe how much more interesting my commute is now that I have something to do other than just stare out the window!" explains Amazon reviewer Michael McCollough in an abbreviated review of this tray. "I'm using it right now to post this review and I never"
Published:
An 8-pound bag of cereal marshmallows
"It all started when the bags were emptied on the kitchen table," one Amazon reviewer writes. "I was naive, I saw no problems -- it's just a bunch of marshmallows, right?"
But weeks later, the reviewer's marshmallow gift had turned into a curse for its recipient: "I found him in a house on the wrong side of town with some unsavory characters who had been following him and 'the medicine bag' around the sugar scene for the last few weeks."
Published:
A giant gummy 'party python'
More than just a 26-pound snack, this gummy snake will become part of your family, writes Amazon reviewer browning. "I can happily report that the Monty and I are doing quite well. We share a gummy rat each week and his shine is back. I have placed several heat lamps in his play area to keep him warm and supple."
"When I received this my wife was at work. I waited until she was getting ready for work the next morning and put it on with my face right in front of hers while she was blow drying her hair with her eyes closed. When she opened them and saw me she screamed like I've never heard her scream and punched me in the arm. Hard. So yeah, it's a great quality mask."
Published:
These sugar-free gummi bears that might cause severe intestinal distress
"I ate six of these things to aid along in digestion," writes Amazon reviewer Erin. "The good news is my digestive system is back on track. The bad news is I will never eat another gummy bear and may have flushed part of my soul down the toilet."
Published:
The infamous Three Wolf Moon shirt
"Once I apply the magical wolves fabric to my chest, my mullet grew like Odin's beard, my rusted T-top Firebird turned sweet candy apple red and my White Snake tape started playing its body moving melodies once again," writes Amazon reviewer Scott. "God, life is good!"