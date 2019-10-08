49 things you should probably replace right away

Your smoke detector that's old enough to drive a car

Tragically, consumer goods don't last forever. Our gadgets become obsolete. Our pillows go flat. There are a lot of things in our homes that we don't give a second thought -- or a second scrub -- as often as we should. We rounded up 49 items that you might want to consider replacing.

Such as? Well: Sure, you always replace the batteries in your smoke detector, but the U.S. Fire Administration says you should also replace the entire smoke detector every 10 years.