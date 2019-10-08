49 things you should probably replace right away

Your smoke detector that's old enough to drive a car
Tragically, consumer goods don't last forever. Our gadgets become obsolete. Our pillows go flat. There are a lot of things in our homes that we don't give a second thought -- or a second scrub -- as often as we should. We rounded up 49 items that you might want to consider replacing.
Such as? Well: Sure, you always replace the batteries in your smoke detector, but the U.S. Fire Administration says you should also replace the entire smoke detector every 10 years.
That metal grill brush
Overused grill brushes can shed dangerous metal bristles onto your grill grates -- you know, where you cook your food. If some areas of your brush have fewer bristles, or if the brush is worn, those are warning signs.
If you're shopping for a new brush, consider a bristle-free brush alternative.
Baby bath toys
That rubber duck could be home to some ugly stuff. A 2018 study found that some bath toys -- specifically, the kind that water can get inside -- were home to mold, drug-resistant Legionella, E.coli and listeria.
Your old, worn-out surge protector
Worn-out surge protectors can cause all sorts of problems. After years of use, some of them lose their surge-protecting abilities, and your devices could be vulnerable to serious damage. Some power strips can even overheat, which is a major fire hazard.
Newer models have indicator lights that tell you when your devices are protected.
That old Windows 7 laptop
It's been 10 years since Windows 7 was introduced. It's time to upgrade to a new system, because, frankly, laptops aren't designed to withstand decades of regular use. Oh, and Windows 7 support ends in January 2020, too.
Your stove's range hood filter
When you cook on your stove, your range hood filter catches oil, smoke and food particles. If you clean your range hood filter frequently, you can postpone replacing it.
If you pretty much never think about this filter and you cook regularly, you might want to take a peek. And if the filter is corroded, dented or warped, consult your appliance's manual to find a compatible replacement.
Impossibly dirty dish rags
The same thing goes for those old dish rags that are perpetually damp and mysteriously stained. Experts say you should throw your dish towels in the washing machine after each use and retire them if odors remain even after you've washed them.
The brown rice in your pantry
Because there are oils in the bran layer of brown rice, the shelf life is much shorter than that of white rice. Uncooked brown rice keeps for around six months in a pantry and a bit longer, if refrigerated.
If you don't remember buying the brown rice in your pantry, get yourself a fresh batch.
Your pet's plastic bowls
Plastic pet bowls can be problematic in a couple of ways. Scratches from your pet's nails or teeth can act as a breeding ground for bacteria. And some pets also develop allergies to plastics in their bowls.
Metal or porcelain bowls are much easier to keep clean.
That Micro-USB cable that you wrestle with daily
Micro-USB cables are often the victims of what manufacturers call "rough use." People yank cables out of their devices and crumple them into luggage pockets. After a while, damaged cables can charge your devices much more slowly -- or not at all.
If you're rough on your cable collection, there are sturdily built options on Amazon with hundreds of five-star customer reviews and a 12-month warranty.
That scratched nonstick pan
Non-stick pans transform into super-sticky pans with hard-to-clean crevices once they're scratched. Good Housekeeping reports that, with moderate use, nonstick pans will need replaced every three to five years.
That cable box and pricey subscription
Take a page out of the millennial handbook and replace your clunky cable box or satellite receiver with a compact streaming device.
American households spend around $100 per month on their cable bill. Depending on the number of streaming services -- and what kinds of services -- you want on your device, you could save hundreds of dollars every year by cutting the cord.
Your toothbrush holder
The bottom of your toothbrush holder can be the perfect collection zone for the various bacteria that are floating around your bathroom. You should be sanitizing your toothbrush holder weekly. If you have a dishwasher, and your toothbrush holder is dishwasher-safe, that's a simple enough solution.
You could also opt for a metal toothbrush holder that doesn't collect as much moisture and is easy to clean.
Your first-aid kit
The contents of your first-aid kit could probably use refreshing. For example, hydrogen peroxide lasts only six months after it's opened. Antibiotic ointments like Neosporin also may lose their potency if they've been expired for many years.
Invest in a new first-aid kit with all the essentials.
Those infernal wire hangers in your closet
These horrible hangers, which aways seem to find their way back into your closet, can ruin your clothes. The super-slim and often warped shape of wire hangers can stretch out your favorite shirt, and the sharp ends of the wire can catch on delicate fabrics.
Invest in nonslip velvet hangers or sturdy wooden ones to prolong the useful lives of both your hangers and your wardrobe.
Pretty much all of your spices
Spices lose their flavor while they sit in your cabinet. Experts recommend replacing your spices every couple of years or so. Don't know if your spices are still fresh? Give them a sniff. If they don't have an odor, they likely don't have a flavor either.
Old, possibly hazardous ice cube trays
Some old, plastic ice cube trays could be made from plastic that contains a chemical called bisphenol A, also known as BPA. Research has shown that BPA can leach into food and liquid and could be harmful to humans.
BPA-free ice cube trays are widely available online.
That dried-up, separated nail polish
This is just clutter taking up space in your cabinet. Nail polish this far gone won't spread onto your nails anyway. Opened bottles of nail polish stay good for approximately two years. Treat yourself to a fresh bottle of polish.