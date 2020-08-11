Xiaomi reveals its transparent 55-inch TV

Xiaomi

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the "world's first mass-produced" see-through transparent TV, the Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition, as part of its 10th anniversary celebration. The 55-inch device will set you back 49,999 yuan (around $7,200), and is scheduled to go on sale in the company's native China on Aug. 16.

"When Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition is turned off, it looks like a mere glass display," the company said in a release. "The pictures it displays seem to be floating in the air, merging the virtual and the real to bring an unprecedented visual experience."

Comparable technology has been around since at least 2015, when Samsung showed a transparent OLED display panel for commercial use. LG also showed one at CES 2016.

Xiaomi also revealed its Mi 10 Ultra phone, which comes with 120W wired charging, while its budget brand Redmi showed the K30 Ultra 5G phone.