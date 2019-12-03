CNET también está disponible en español.

Walmart Cyber Week 2019: All of the best deals still available on Tuesday

A killer Switch bundle for $299. Plus: Lots of great holdovers from Cyber Monday still on sale.

As we shift from Cyber Monday to "Cyber Week," Walmart continues to roll out new deals. Perhaps the hottest one of the moment: A Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the new version of the console, a Mario Red Joy-Con controller, a Mario & Bowser Edition carrying case and $20 in Nintendo eShop credits -- all for $299. This is a great deal -- perhaps one of the last great Switch deals of the season -- and it won't last long.

See it at Walmart

Otherwise, there are lots of Black Friday discounts still in place. You can pick up the Hyper Tough 20-volt four-tool combo kit for $74, the Google Home Mini for $19 and the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for $49.

We're keeping an eye on prices and availability. Check out all of the highlights below.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals still available 

70-inch RCA Roku 4K TV: $599

You save $300
RCA

We haven't reviewed this 70-incher from RCA, the RTRU7027-US, and the brand isn't exactly known for its picture quality. But it's a 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $599. Allowances can (and will) be made!

$599 at Walmart

Google Home Mini: $19

You save $30
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Google has updated its base smart speaker as the Nest Mini for 2019, but for just $19, the older model on sale here remains a great deal. 
 Read our Google Home Mini review.

$19 at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo60 6-quart 7-in-1 for $49

You save $50
Instant Pot

Everyone's favorite pressure cooker gets a huge 50% price cut. This is about as low as we've ever seen the 6-quart model.

$49 at Walmart

HP 14 Laptop: $269

You save $200
Walmart

This modest HP laptop has a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM and a 128GB hard drive. Walmart currently has it discounted to $200

$269 at Walmart

Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine: $160

You save $140
Arcade1Up

Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $160. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. 

$160 at Walmart

Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones for $119

You save $80

With an improved fit on previous models, these wireless headphones sound great for Bluetooth sports headphones. Reliable operation and strong battery life (12 hours) thanks to Apple's W1 chip, our one knock on these headphones was the price. But during Walmart's Black Friday festivities, you can score a pair for just $89. Check out our full review.

$119 at Walmart

Keurig K-Compact brewer for $40

You save $27

Need a new coffeemaker for your home or office? You won't want to miss this sale. The space-saving K-Compact coffee maker brews one of three cup sizes in less than a minute and is the slimmest Keurig removable reservoir coffee maker. 

$40 at Walmart

Originally posted last month. Frequently updated with additional deals and information.

