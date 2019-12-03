Walmart Cyber Week 2019: All of the best deals still available on Tuesday

Deal Savings Price









As we shift from Cyber Monday to "Cyber Week," Walmart continues to roll out new deals. Perhaps the hottest one of the moment: A Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the new version of the console, a Mario Red Joy-Con controller, a Mario & Bowser Edition carrying case and $20 in Nintendo eShop credits -- all for $299. This is a great deal -- perhaps one of the last great Switch deals of the season -- and it won't last long.

Otherwise, there are lots of Black Friday discounts still in place. You can pick up the Hyper Tough 20-volt four-tool combo kit for $74, the Google Home Mini for $19 and the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for $49.

We're keeping an eye on prices and availability. Check out all of the highlights below.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals still available

RCA We haven't reviewed this 70-incher from RCA, the RTRU7027-US, and the brand isn't exactly known for its picture quality. But it's a 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $599. Allowances can (and will) be made!

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Google has updated its base smart speaker as the Nest Mini for 2019, but for just $19, the older model on sale here remains a great deal.

Instant Pot Everyone's favorite pressure cooker gets a huge 50% price cut. This is about as low as we've ever seen the 6-quart model.

Walmart This modest HP laptop has a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM and a 128GB hard drive. Walmart currently has it discounted to $200.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $160. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines.

With an improved fit on previous models, these wireless headphones sound great for Bluetooth sports headphones. Reliable operation and strong battery life (12 hours) thanks to Apple's W1 chip, our one knock on these headphones was the price. But during Walmart's Black Friday festivities, you can score a pair for just $89. Check out our full review.

Need a new coffeemaker for your home or office? You won't want to miss this sale. The space-saving K-Compact coffee maker brews one of three cup sizes in less than a minute and is the slimmest Keurig removable reservoir coffee maker.

