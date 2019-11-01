CNET editors' 2019 holiday picks

Published:Caption:CNET staffPhoto:LegoDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
Wyze Cam
This tiny security camera can fit anywhere in your home. "The truly remarkable thing is that Wyze Labs managed to make small but useful improvements to the camera without raising the price a single penny," says CNET's Rick Broida
Nearly everything gadget has a rechargeable battery, so what's a more useful gift than a charger? "In my opinion, this little guy is the best of all worlds. It's got both a USB-C PD port and a good old-fashioned USB-A port, so it can charge any device from android smartphones to a wireless headphone to a full-on laptop, and most everything in between," says CNET's John Falcone.
The Roku Streaming Stick Plus delivers 4K and HDR video in a compact package for an affordable price. "While the Apple TV continues to offer a more polished experience -- especially on cord-cutter TV services such as YouTube TV -- the Roku Streaming Stick Plus delivers nearly all of the same channels and apps..., excellent 4K HDR video and surround sound audio for a fraction of the price," says CNET's David Katzmaier.
Google Nest Mini
If you're a fan of the Google Home Mini, the Nest Mini offers a similar experience with additional new features for the same price. "Keeping it at the affordable $49 entry-level price makes the Nest Mini an even better value than the Google Home Mini that came before it. The Google Home Mini was a great first smart speaker for anyone looking to add Google Assistant to their homes without spending a lot, and the Nest Mini is even better," says CNET's Molly Price.
Echo Dot with Clock
The Echo Dot with Clock keeps all the best elements of 2018's Dot and adds a smart quality-of-life upgrade in the form of an LED clock display. "Before we talk price, I want to be clear: No one should buy an Echo Dot at full price. Not because $50 or even $60 is a bad deal (it's not), but because you don't have to. Amazon sells Dots at a hefty discount so often, there's no reason not to wait that extra three weeks to get to Black Friday (or Prime Day or Christmas) to pick up a Dot for $25," says CNET's David Priest.
JBL Clip 3
The JBL Clip 3 is a better-sounding version of one of our favorite micro Bluetooth speakers. "Not only does the fully waterproof speaker (IPX7) have improved battery life and better sound, it's more durable," says CNET's David Carnoy
Disney Plus subscription
Launching on Nov. 12., the Disney Plus streaming service will be a competitor to video streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Now and Apple TV Plus. "It'll be the exclusive home to stream theatrical blockbusters from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Disney's own studios," says CNET's Mike Sorrentino and Joan E. Solosman.
The Amazon Echo Show 5 packs a lot of features into a compact smart display. "It is the best smart display Amazon has ever made and it brings new features with it that will improve the full-sized Echo Show too via an update. You can delete recorded commands and access a new smart home control panel. You can watch how-to videos and wake up to a sunrise animation. You can use the screen for video calls or close the camera's shutter if you need privacy," says CNET's Andrew Gebhart.
Google Nest Hub
The Google Nest Hub may be small in size, but it's useful in lots of ways. "If you're a fan of Google and want a Google-centric smart home, or if you just like the idea of a smart speaker with a screen and want to try one out for displaying photos at home, or for the step-by-step recipe guides, I recommend the Google Nest Hub. The seamless touch controls and intuitive voice commands will even help the techphobic members of your family get used to it," says CNET's Andrew Gebhart.
Apple Watch S3
Even though Series 3 is now two years old, it's more affordable than ever, and it has the bulk of the newer features. "Among smartwatches, it's ended up surviving as the best of the bunch, thanks to solid design and software that's continually been improving," says CNET's Scott Stein
Sonos One
Want more flexibility in a smart speaker? The Sonos One supports Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2, so you can stream music from nearly everywhere with ease. It sounds great, too. "The Sonos One offers the best combination of versatility, sound quality and affordability in any speaker you can buy," says CNET's Ty Pendlebury.
Nintendo Switch Lite
The smaller, lighter, more colorful "Switch Lite has everything you'd need to play Switch games, including a microSD card slot to store more games, Bluetooth (but not for headphones) and USB-C charging that also works with wired controller accessories. At $200, it's a great price for a system with a fantastic library," says CNET's Scott Stein.
This year's 10.2-inch iPad has a larger display, supports keyboard accessories and is one of the most affordable devices in Apple's gadget lineup. "The basic budget iPad is good, and makes a strong case for spending as little as possible on an Apple tablet in 2019," says CNET's Scott Stein.
Sony XM3
The WF-1000XM3 sounds excellent for true-wireless headphones, with a premium look and feel. "It's the best-sounding set of truly wireless earbuds at this price, matching and perhaps even exceeding the performance of pricier competitors," says CNET's David Carnoy.
TCL 6- Series (2019 Roku TV)
This year's Roku TV performs even better than last year's model. "The best picture quality for the money in 2019 belongs to the midpriced TCL 6-Series. It's currently $800 for the 65-inch model and $600 for the 55-inch one," says CNET's David Katzmaier.
Dell XPS 13
The XPS 13 is better than ever. "Dell has done nearly the impossible -- it's made a laptop I can find almost no fault with. Since Dell introduced ultrathin screen borders in its 2015 model (the XPS 13 has been around since 2012), the company has steadily been chipping away at my laundry list of complaints, making the XPS 13 smaller, lighter, more powerful.," says CNET's Dan Ackerman.
MacBook Air
The MacBook Air is still the best choice if you're buying a new laptop for a Mac fan. "The new MacBook Air doesn't look any different, but it adds Apple's True Tone display, which can adjust the screen's color temperature based on the ambient lighting. But more important than that, the starting price has been cut by $100, from $1,199 to $1,099 (£1,099, AU$1,699)," says CNET's Dan Ackerman.