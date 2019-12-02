Walmart Cyber Monday 2019: Save on game consoles, robot vacuums, laptops and more

Deal Savings Price



































Walmart has all this year's hottest must-have holiday gifts at great Cyber Monday prices. From Frozen 2 toys to game consoles including Xbox One S and PS4 Slim, there's still time to get your holiday shopping done at a Cyber Monday discount. You can find deals on robot vacuums like iRobot Roomba for $197 and plenty of options for headphones and wireless earbuds. Get the Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones for $119.

Cyber Monday at Walmart also means a refresh of popular Black Friday items that sold out a few days ago. Here's a hit list of what we think are the best Cyber Monday deals happening at Walmart, with more info below:

We'll keep an eye on all these and other deals to help you save through Cyber Monday. Check out more information about the highlights below.

Read more: How to find the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals available now

RCA Looking for the other end of the size spectrum? Check out this 70-incher from RCA, the RTRU7027-US. We haven't reviewed it, and this brand isn't exactly known for its picture quality. But it's a friggin' 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $530. Allowances can (and will) be made!

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Google has updated its base smart speaker as the Nest Mini for 2019, but for just $19, the older model on sale here remains a great deal.

Read our Google Home Mini review.

Instant Pot Everyone's favorite pressure cooker gets a huge 50% price cut. This is about as low as we've ever seen the 6-quart model.

Microsoft The Xbox One S may not have all the horsepower of an Xbox One X, but given the price difference between the consoles, it might be a worth compromise. We love this deal because it lands you Jedi: Fallen Order and a new Xbox for almost half the cost of the Xbox One X bundle.

Microsoft For die-hard Star Wars fans, this is the deal to beat. Jedi: Fallen Order is a hot new game, and there probably isn't a better console to play it on than the Xbox One X in 4K resolution. The Deluxe Edition of the game features some premium in-game skins and 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes video content. The bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One X review.

Walmart This modest HP laptop has a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM and a 128GB hard drive. Walmart currently has it discounted $200.

Sarah Tew/CNET Walmart now has the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad for $249. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

iRobot If you're looking to let a robot vacuum for you, but you're put off by the price on iRobot's latest models, the 670 is here for you. This model includes Wi-Fi to do your bidding via a mobile app, Alexa or Google Assistant.

Sarah Tew/CNET Acer's Chromebook 715 has some premium features that are rare in the Chromebook class. You get a 15.6-inch Full HD display, eighth-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB hard drive. And it's tough: Acer says its all-aluminum chassis can survive drops from up to 4 feet. Read our Acer Chromebook 715 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a decent midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $300. Equipped with a sharp 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

CNET This Walmart exclusive, which includes Google's tiny virtual assistant and Chromecast streaming device, turns any TV into a smart TV. Hook them up and use your phone (or voice) to stream Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, HBO Now and thousands of other apps and games. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $150. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart was also offering the Centipede edition for $180, but it's now out of stock.

With an improved fit on previous models, these wireless headphones have very good sound for Bluetooth sports headphones. Reliable operation and strong battery life (12 hours) thanks to Apple's W1 chip, our one knock on these headphones was the price. But during Walmart's Black Friday festivities, you can score a pair for just $89. Check out our full review.

Want to escape reality during this upcoming election year? Strap a shiny new Oculus Go to your eyeballs. This completely self-contained, standalone, no-phone-or-PC-necessary VR system has a comfortable design and feel. Sharp-looking display and effective built-in speakers with spatial audio. Hundreds of apps. Oculus setup app works with iOS and Android phones. Connects for social chats with Go, Gear VR and Oculus Rift owners.

Need a new coffeemaker for your home or office? You won't want to miss this sale. The space-saving K-Compact coffee maker brews one of three cup sizes in less than a minute and is the slimmest Keurig removable reservoir coffee maker.

Sarah Tew/CNET We reviewed the similar Legion Y545 and appreciated its edgy design and great components for the price. Walmart's configuration comes stocked with solid components, including an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Read our Lenovo Legion Y545 review.

Fluxx Remember when hoverboards cost $500 or more? Well some still do, but you don't need to spend nearly that much to ride a self-balancing two-wheeler. While most hoverboards tend to run $130-$200 these days, this model from Fluxx is about the cheapest you're going to find one for the holidays.

Samsung Samsung's Galaxy Tab A is an Android tablet that offers a less-expensive alternative to the Apple iPad. Get one at Walmart for $70 off now.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a good one. Pick up the Xbox One S and three games -- Sea of Thieves, Fortnite and Minecraft -- for $149. This package also includes 2,000 V-Bucks to spend in Fortnite. Read our Xbox One S review.





