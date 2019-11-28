Black Friday TV deal: TCL's 55-inch 2018 6-Series is $400 at Best Buy

Sarah Tew/CNET

We saw this deal back in October and now it's returned for Black Friday. TCL's 55-inch 2018 6-Series 4K TV with HDR and Roku TV is usually $500, but for a limited time Best Buy is selling it for $400. That's $200 less than what the new 2019 model costs right now.

In another great deal, Amazon and Best Buy have shaved the price of the 2019 65-inch TCL 6-Series to $700. That's $100 off its typical price of $800. (See TCL 65-inch 6-Series at Amazon).

In his review, CNET's TV guru David Katzmaier described the 2018 TCL 6-Series as still having "the best picture quality for the money, period." The TV handles both HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range sources and its picture quality rivals that of TVs costing twice as much. And yes, it has Roku built-in. (Read the full CNET reviews of the 2018 TCL 6-Series and 2019 TCL 6-Series.)

If you're in the market for this size TV, this seems like a no-brainer. TCL's 65-inch 6 Series is $800 for the 2019 model and $730 for 2018 version. We'll be keeping an eye on those prices, as we expect to see deals on that model heading into the holidays.

